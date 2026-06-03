AI built on Clearwater's trusted investment data connects operations, risk, and private markets intelligence on one foundation

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) today introduced new AI-enabled products built on the same trusted investment data foundation supporting more than $10 trillion in global assets.

The new products extend Clearwater's platform across operations, risk, and private markets workflows, helping institutional investors move faster without sacrificing transparency, control, or auditability.

"Every firm in this industry wants AI that works," said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "What firms are discovering is that AI is only as good as the data it runs on. Clearwater was built around a trusted investment record. That allows firms to bring AI directly into the workflows that drive investment operations, risk, and portfolio oversight."

The announcement includes three new products: Clearwater Compass, Total Portfolio Oversight, and Fund Analytics.

Clearwater Compass

AI for Investment Operations and Accounting

Clearwater Compass embeds AI into investment operations and accounting workflows, helping teams automate exception management, improve reconciliation transparency, and accelerate close processes with full auditability.

The first Compass capabilities available today are Smart Suspense and Recon Transparency.

Smart Suspense automates the matching and categorization of unapplied cash, replacing spreadsheet-driven workflows with a centralized operational workspace and complete audit visibility.

automates the matching and categorization of unapplied cash, replacing spreadsheet-driven workflows with a centralized operational workspace and complete audit visibility. Recon Transparency gives clients live visibility into reconciliation breaks Clearwater processes on their behalf, including source files, resolution status, root-cause analysis, and collaborative workflows that replace manual email chains.

"When reconciliations, exceptions, and close workflows are connected directly to the investment record, firms can move faster while maintaining the controls institutional investors expect," said Lisa Widdowson, Head of Product, Insurance and Asset Owners at Clearwater Analytics.

Total Portfolio Oversight

One View Across Investment and Risk

Developed with Blackstone and now live in production, Total Portfolio Oversight brings investment and risk teams together on a shared view spanning public and private assets. The solution combines portfolio oversight, risk exposure, shock analysis, and direct portfolio query capabilities in one experience, all connected to the same trusted investment record. Total Portfolio Oversight is currently being expanded to a select group of institutional beta clients.

Fund Analytics

Bringing Structure to Private Markets Data

Fund Analytics extends Clearwater's platform into private markets, where investment teams still rely heavily on fragmented GP reports, capital statements, PDFs, spreadsheets, and manual processes.

The solution uses AI to extract, validate, and structure private markets data across funds, exposures, and performance metrics. Investment teams gain earlier visibility into portfolio changes, look-through exposure, peer benchmarking, and scenario analysis, all connected to the same trusted investment record used across the broader Clearwater platform.

Together, these products extend Clearwater's investment platform across operations, risk, and private markets, helping institutional investors move faster with trusted data and embedded intelligence.

To learn more, visit Clearwater Analytics.

About CWAN

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, CWAN's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, CWAN supports over $10 trillion in assets globally.Learn more at www.cwan.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Claudia Cahill, Head of Communications and PR +1 208-433-1200 press@cwan.com