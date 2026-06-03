Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum" or the "Company") today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26, the launch of VEIL on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. This new integration, powered by Snowflake, will enable enterprises to secure data before it enters ML model pipelines using a new privacy-preserving framework that removes personably identifiable information (PII), while conserving and enhancing data utility - allowing for scalable innovation without tradeoffs.

"Our focus is simple: protect the data that powers ML models without limiting their value and without willingly exposing it by using aging frameworks," said Jeremy Samuelson, EVP, AI & Innovation, Integrated Quantum Technologies. "The time has come where we need to stop giving attackers any chance of getting what they want. We need to remove it instead. VEIL does that - it removes PII and transforms data into secure, ultra compact representations, delivering super-charged ML models and next-gen security."

By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Integrated Quantum Technologies is helping organizations protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments.

"We're excited to see continued innovation across data and AI," said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels at Snowflake. "As organizations scale their use of AI, protecting sensitive data and maintaining trust remain critical priorities across the industry."

VEIL is now accessible through Snowflake's single, integrated platform. It helps joint customers to operate in today's landscape, defined by AI automating attacks, and prepare for tomorrow, as quantum computing has created a future decryption threat. VEIL is designed to bridge this gap, address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale.

Industry leading applications are powered by Snowflake. By building tools, applications and solutions on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. Snowflake AI Data Cloud Product Partners help customers maximize Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful insights. AI Data Cloud Services Partners provide industry experience, technical expertise, and strategic best practices to help customers mitigate risk and drive business value with Snowflake throughout their entire data and AI journey. To learn more about becoming an AI Data Cloud partner, click here.

Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 26 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's product offerings include AIQu platform that supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL is its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale, complemented by its Managed Services offering and SecureGuard360 cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring. For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alan Guibord, Director & Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Paper, including the VEIL architecture and Informationally Compressive Anonymization framework, will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEIL architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security characteristics, and scalability demonstrated in the Paper's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory,or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299966

Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.