Super League Enterprise: Super League Strengthens Commercial Leadership with Appointment of Anthony Alexander as Executive Vice President of Revenue

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the "Company"), an audience intelligence and media activation company trusted by global brands to reach and influence people who play video games across the digital landscape, today announced the appointment of Anthony Alexander as Executive Vice President of Revenue, effective June 8, 2026. Reporting to CEO and President Matt Edelman, Alexander will lead the Company's global sales organization, overseeing revenue strategy, brand and agency relationships, and commercialization of the Company's audience, data, and technology capabilities and assets.

Over 15 Years of Proven Sales Success

Alexander brings more than 15 years building sales teams and ramping revenue inside the gaming and digital media industries. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Livewire, a global gaming marketing agency. Before that, he spent more than a decade at Playwire, the programmatic revenue and advertising-technology company, where he rose from account executive to Executive Vice President of Global Sales and oversaw its entire direct advertising business.

"We've said this is the year we move from stabilization to execution, and execution runs on revenue," said Edelman. "Anthony has spent his career in gaming media doing exactly what we need now - assembling high-performing teams, accelerating sales, and finding the points of differentiation in programmatic advertising that drive outsized growth. He turns data into outcomes brands can measure. Anthony has the builder's instinct that our renewed momentum demands, and the expertise to help us reach cash-based EBITDA profitability as a more scalable gaming media company."

Capitalizing on Strategic Momentum

Alexander joins Super League following the May 2026 acquisition of the Misfits Ads Business, which broadened the Company's capabilities, diversified its revenue mix, and expanded its client base. His mandate is to turn that broader, more diversified business into commercial results through branded programs and advertising campaigns across the world's largest immersive platforms such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite Creative, and within playable, premium, and programmatic inventory throughout the gaming content and influencer landscape.

"Gaming has become one of the most important channels for audience engagement, culture, and digital media consumption," said Alexander. "Super League has built a strong foundation across gaming media, audience intelligence, and activation, and I believe the Company is uniquely positioned for its next stage of commercial growth. I'm excited to join the team and help scale revenue, partnerships, and long-term value creation."

Alexander's arrival reflects Super League's continued focus on converting a reinvigorated commercial foundation into stronger, more predictable revenue and profitable growth in the fiscal quarters ahead.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) connects brands with the 3.5 billion-person global gaming population through advertising and branded content programs across gaming and digital media platforms. The Company generates revenue by delivering these programs through proprietary interactive formats, creator content, immersive experiences, data-driven insights, and strategic campaign services designed to improve marketing performance. By translating player behavior into actionable intelligence, Super League serves as a trusted partner helping brands reach and influence consumers who play video games. With a deep understanding of this highly engaged yet under-monetized audience, Super League is positioned to capture an increasing share of brand advertising spend as the market evolves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward Looking Statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, all statements regarding the private placement, including expected proceeds, Super League's ability to maintain compliance with the Listing Rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market, statements regarding expected operating results and financial performance (including the Company's commitment to and ability to achieve Adjusted EBITDA-positive results in Q4), strategic transactions and partnerships, and capital structure, liquidity, and financing activities. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates, management's current beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict, and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to adequately utilize the funds received recent financings; the Company's ability to execute on cost reduction initiatives and strategic transactions; customer demand and adoption trends; the timing, outcome, and enforceability of any patent applications; the ability to successfully integrate new technologies and partnerships; platform, regulatory, macroeconomic and market conditions; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market continued listing standards; access to, and the cost of, capital; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirsten Beduya

Quantum Media Group

team@quantum-corp.com