Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Odyssey Math Tuition, a provider of math tuition in Singapore located in Eunos, has released a complimentary parent's guide to Singapore's math education system and expanded its online math tuition through standalone e-learning courses.

The new resource, A Parent's Guide to Singapore's Math Education System, is now available at no cost on the tuition centre's website. The guide documents three areas of Singapore's restructured secondary education system: the Ministry of Education's Full Subject-Based Banding (FSBB), which replaced the Express, Normal (Academic), and Normal (Technical) streams with G1, G2, and G3 subject levels; the Singapore-Cambridge Secondary Education Certificate (SEC), which replaces the GCE O-Level and N-Level with a first examination cohort in 2027; and the PSLE Achievement Level system, which reports primary results in bands from AL1 to AL8. The guide also sets out how a student's secondary mathematics level relates to Additional Mathematics and, subsequently, to H2 math tuition at the junior college level.

Odyssey Math Tuition Releases Complimentary Singapore Parent's Guide to FSBB, PSLE AL Grading, and the SEC Exam - and Expands Online Math Tuition with Standalone E-Learning Courses



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Alongside the guide, Odyssey Math Tuition has made its online math e-learning courses available as a standalone option covering Secondary 1 through Junior College H2 Mathematics. The courses include video lessons mapped to the MOE syllabus, practice sets, and an AI math tutor that answers student questions outside class hours. They can be accessed without enrolment in weekly onsite classes.

The centre operates from 160 Changi Road in Eunos, in eastern Singapore. Its location places it within reach of families seeking math tuition in Eunos and the neighbouring areas of Bedok, Kembangan, Paya Lebar, and Geylang, all served by the East-West MRT line. The onsite small-group classes and the online courses both follow the same teaching approach, and the centre serves students across primary, secondary, and junior college levels from this single location.





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Odyssey Math Tuition was founded in 2013 by Justin Tan, a National University of Singapore Mathematics graduate with Distinction. The centre provides primary school math tuition, secondary school math tuition spanning Elementary Mathematics and Additional Mathematics, and junior college H1 and H2 Mathematics tuition, alongside its standalone online learning courses. Students enrol from Primary 3 through Junior College 2.

The guide additionally documents the Sec 1 Posting Group system that replaced secondary school streaming, the mapping between the former Express, Normal (Academic), and Normal (Technical) standards and the new G3, G2, and G1 subject levels, and the timeline for the SEC examination, whose first cohort sits the papers in 2027 with results in January 2028. It notes the relationship between Additional Mathematics at the secondary level and H2 Mathematics at junior college, the latter being a common requirement for university courses in engineering, computing, the sciences, and economics. These sections are presented as a factual reference for parents tracking the changes to Singapore's secondary and pre-university mathematics pathways.

The complimentary guide and full details of the online math e-learning courses are available on the Odyssey Math Tuition website. Complimentary trial classes are offered to new students, and enquiries can be made through the centre's website or by WhatsApp.

Inside the Singapore Parent's Guide to Singapore's Math Education System

The guide is a structured reference covering the restructuring of Singapore's secondary education and the role mathematics plays within it. Authored by Justin Tan, founder of the math tuition centre Odyssey Math Tuition, it runs across nine sections and documents the system as it stands for the 2026 academic year.

It opens by explaining why streaming was retired: the Express, Normal (Academic), and Normal (Technical) streams were replaced by Full Subject-Based Banding (FSBB), under which students take each subject at one of three levels - G1, G2, or G3 - mapped from the former Normal (Technical), Normal (Academic), and Express standards. A dedicated section examines what these levels mean for mathematics specifically, since the mathematics level a student takes determines later access to Additional Mathematics and to H2 Mathematics at junior college.

The guide then sets out the Singapore-Cambridge Secondary Education Certificate (SEC), the unified leaving examination that replaces the GCE O-Level and N-Level from the 2027 cohort, including its grading scales and the bodies that co-certify it. A further section explains PSLE Achievement Level grading, the AL1-to-AL8 bands, and how PSLE totals map to secondary Posting Groups. The guide includes a table linking each PSLE Mathematics AL to the mathematics level a student is initially offered.

Two later sections trace how mathematics performance gates the pathway from Primary 6 through to A-Level, and outline what is relevant at each stage from Primary 1 to Junior College 2. An extensive FAQ answers common questions on FSBB, the SEC, PSLE scoring, and subject eligibility.

The reference reflects the math tuition centre's stated aim of helping families understand the changes accurately. It is maintained as a math tuition resource and reviewed regularly to reflect current MOE policy.

About Odyssey Math Tuition

Odyssey Math Tuition is a math tuition centre in Eunos, eastern Singapore, established in 2013 and located at 160 Changi Road. The centre provides math tuition for students from Primary 3 to Junior College 2, delivered through small-group onsite classes and a standalone online math e-learning system. Its programmes span primary school mathematics, secondary Elementary Mathematics (E Math) and Additional Mathematics (A Math), and junior college H1 and H2 Mathematics, with course content mapped to the MOE syllabus.

The centre's online math tuition portal provides video lessons, practice sets, and an AI math tutor, available to students as a standalone option or alongside onsite classes. The e-learning system was developed so that students can review lessons and revisit specific topics outside scheduled class hours, with progress recorded across each course.

Odyssey Math Tuition was founded by Justin Tan, a National University of Singapore graduate who completed a double major in Mathematics and Economics with Distinction. The centre released its complimentary parent's guide to FSBB, the SEC examination, and PSLE Achievement Levels in response to questions from families navigating the recent restructuring of Singapore's secondary education system, and to document these changes in a single reference. The centre is growing, with plans to extend access to more students over time.





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Odyssey Math Tuition 160 Changi Road, #01-02 Hexacube, Singapore 419728 Website: https://odysseymathtuition.com / WhatsApp: +65 8574 8255

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Source: Plentisoft