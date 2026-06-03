Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Great Basin Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Great Basin") is pleased to report it has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report on the Sunnyside Project (the "Technical Report") on SEDAR+ as the subject property is considered material to the Company. The Company is proceeding with initial steps to pursue a relisting of its securities on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The Technical Report was prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. and authored by Andrew J. Turner, B.Sc., P.Geol. (coordinating author and Qualified Person) and Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol. (contributing author and Qualified Person), each of whom is independent of the Company and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Turner and Mr. Dufresne have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure relating to the Sunnyside Project contained in this news release.

Annual General and Special Meeting

The Company also advises that on June 1, 2026 it filed on SEDAR+ and mailed to shareholders its Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting and accompanying Information Circular dated May 27, 2026 (collectively, the "Meeting Materials"). The Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at Suite 700 - 401 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time). At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to: (i) receive the report of the directors and the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025; (ii) fix the number of directors at four and elect directors for the ensuing year; (iii) appoint the auditor for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and (iv) approve the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan. The Meeting Materials are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and via the Company's website at: https://greatbasinmetals.com/. Proxies must be received by Computershare Investor Services Inc. no later than 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on June 24, 2026.

Change of Director

The Company wishes to announce the appointment of Dr. Jason D. Mizer, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, effective February 2, 2026. Dr. Mizer replaces Tony Louie, who resigned effective February 2, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. Louie for his contributions over the past decade.

Dr. Mizer is a senior mining executive and geoscientist with more than 20 years of leadership experience across mineral exploration, corporate development, academic research, and federal regulatory environments in the western United States. He holds a Ph.D. in Geology, a Professional Science Master's in Economic Geology, and a B.Sc. in Geology, each from the University of Arizona. Dr. Mizer currently serves as Manager of the Lowell Institute for Mineral Resources at the University of Arizona and as a Postdoctoral Research Scholar in critical minerals recovery. His prior roles include Exploration Manager - USA Operations at Mundoro Capital Inc., Senior Manager of Exploration at Barksdale Resources Corp., and Vice President of Exploration at Millennial Precious Metals.

Dr. Mizer has a proven track record of building and leading multidisciplinary teams, managing multi-million-dollar exploration budgets, advancing resource assets, and delivering shareholder value. His experience includes regional portfolio and project development, drill program execution, land acquisition strategy, regulatory compliance (USFS, BLM, ADEQ), and corporate reporting to executive leadership and boards of directors. He combines deep technical expertise with strong operational management, financial oversight, and stakeholder engagement. Dr. Mizer is also a U.S. Navy veteran with nuclear propulsion training and supervisory experience in high-risk, high-accountability environments.

The Company is grateful for the ongoing support of its shareholders and appreciates their patience as it continues to execute its business strategy and position Great Basin for future growth.

About the Company

Great Basin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration issuer based in Vancouver, British Columbia, focused on mineral property interests in Arizona, USA. The Company's principal asset is its 49% joint-venture interest in the Sunnyside Project, comprised of 286 unpatented mining claims located in the Patagonia Mountains of Santa Cruz County, Arizona, held through the Company's wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Regal Resources USA Inc., pursuant to a joint-venture arrangement with Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO). Barksdale has earned an initial 51% interest in the Sunnyside Project and is currently conducting additional drilling toward a potential further earn-in to 67.5%. In February 2026, the Company entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Covellite Project and the El Tigre Project, both located in Arizona, which are held through the Company's wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Great Basin Arizona Inc. Great Basin Metals Inc. is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's application for the relisting of its shares on the CSE, the contents and adequacy of the Technical Report, the Company's plans with respect to the Sunnyside Project, the Covellite Project and the El Tigre Project, the timing and outcome of Barksdale's further earn-in at Sunnyside, and the anticipated contributions of Dr. Mizer to the Board of Directors. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, that the CSE may not approve the Company's relisting application or may approve it subject to conditions, that exploration results may differ from current expectations, that regulatory or market conditions may change, that financing may not be available on acceptable terms, and that the assumptions underlying forward-looking information may prove incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ Greg Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300034

Source: Great Basin Metals Inc.