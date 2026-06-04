Stockholm, June 4, 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Nordheim Capital AB (publ) has listed their first two Exchange Traded Commodities (ETCs) on Nasdaq Stockholm. The ETCs named Nordheim Guld ETC and Nordheim Silver ETC are the first physically backed SEK denominated ETCs to be listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

"The listing of Nordheim Capital's physically backed gold and silver ETCs marks an important step in the continued modernization of the Swedish capital market. By bringing fully transparent, locally listed commodity products to Nasdaq Stockholm, we are expanding the way investors can access real assets within a regulated, efficient market structure. This launch strengthens Sweden's position as a modern and internationally relevant financial marketplace, while giving both retail and institutional investors simpler, more cost-efficient ways to diversify their portfolios," says Helena Wedin, Head of ETF and ETP, Nasdaq European Markets.

Nordheim Capital AB (publ) is the first Swedish issuer of physically backed ETCs, providing direct exposure to precious metals through products listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. Nordheim Capital's ETCs are backed 1:1 by LBMA-certified gold and silver held with J.P. Morgan in London, offering investors a secure and institutionally structured way to access physical precious metals within a Swedish-listed and SEK-denominated format. Nordheim Capital is headquartered in Stockholm and envisions to establish itself as the leading ETC issuer in the Nordics with local market accessibility and close proximity to the investor community.

"We are proud to be the first Swedish issuer to bring physically backed gold and silver ETCs to Nasdaq Stockholm. Our ambition has been to build products that combine institutional-grade structures while remaining simple and accessible for investors. By offering direct exposure to physical precious metals in SEK, we believe we are setting a new foundational standard for how precious metal investments can be accessed in the Nordics. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to expanding our product offering during the coming years." - Michele Gasparetti, CEO and founder of Nordheim Capital.

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors

+46 73 449 78 12

erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com

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