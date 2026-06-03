Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at May 31, 2026 was $89.49 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.7% and 36.0%, respectively. These compare with the 10.6% and 36.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at May 31, 2026, the leverage represented 12.1% of CGI's net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and down from 14.4% at May 31, 2025.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at May 31, 2026 was $53.00, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 13.5% and 44.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2026 were as follows:

Industrials 22.3% Information Technology 18.5% Materials 16.7% Energy 16.5% Financials 12.5% Consumer Discretionary 9.5% Real Estate 2.0% Communication Services 1.3% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.7%

The top ten investments which comprised 38.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2026 were as follows:

Celestica Inc. 5.5% NVIDIA Corporation 4.6% Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.4% MDA Space Ltd. 3.7% First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.6% TFI International Inc. 3.5% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.4% Cameco Corporation 3.3% Royal Bank of Canada 3.1% Bank of Montreal 2.9%