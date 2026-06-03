Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at May 31, 2026 was $89.49 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.7% and 36.0%, respectively. These compare with the 10.6% and 36.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at May 31, 2026, the leverage represented 12.1% of CGI's net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and down from 14.4% at May 31, 2025.
The closing price for CGI's common shares at May 31, 2026 was $53.00, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 13.5% and 44.0%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2026 were as follows:
|Industrials
|22.3%
|Information Technology
|18.5%
|Materials
|16.7%
|Energy
|16.5%
|Financials
|12.5%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.5%
|Real Estate
|2.0%
|Communication Services
|1.3%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.7%
The top ten investments which comprised 38.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2026 were as follows:
|Celestica Inc.
|5.5%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|4.6%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.4%
|MDA Space Ltd.
|3.7%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|3.6%
|TFI International Inc.
|3.5%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.4%
|Cameco Corporation
|3.3%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|3.1%
|Bank of Montreal
|2.9%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca