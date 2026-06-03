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WKN: 894616 | ISIN: CA1358251074 | Ticker-Symbol: 58Z
Frankfurt
04.06.26 | 08:01
32,000 Euro
-1,23 % -0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,20033,20012:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 21:24 Uhr
17 Leser
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Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at May 31, 2026 was $89.49 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.7% and 36.0%, respectively. These compare with the 10.6% and 36.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at May 31, 2026, the leverage represented 12.1% of CGI's net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and down from 14.4% at May 31, 2025.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at May 31, 2026 was $53.00, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 13.5% and 44.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2026 were as follows:

Industrials22.3%
Information Technology18.5%
Materials16.7%
Energy16.5%
Financials12.5%
Consumer Discretionary9.5%
Real Estate2.0%
Communication Services1.3%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.7%

The top ten investments which comprised 38.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2026 were as follows:

Celestica Inc.5.5%
NVIDIA Corporation4.6%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.4%
MDA Space Ltd.3.7%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.3.6%
TFI International Inc.3.5%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.4%
Cameco Corporation3.3%
Royal Bank of Canada3.1%
Bank of Montreal2.9%

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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