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WKN: A411C8 | ISIN: KYG7049C1042 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.06.26 | 21:57
0,345 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PHAOS TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CAYMAN LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHAOS TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CAYMAN LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 23:36 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited Provides Updated Response to Unusual Market Action

SINGAPORE, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited, (NYSE: POAS), ("the Company"), an advanced microscopy solutions headquartered in Singapore, announced today that the Company had become aware of unusual trading activity in its class A ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange American (the "NYSE") from May 29, 2026 to June 1, 2026. The Company is issuing this updated press release pursuant to Section 401(d) of the NYSE Company Guide. The Company has made inquiries and has been unable to determine whether corrective actions are appropriate at this time. The Company is further announcing that there has been no material development in its business and affairs not previously disclosed or, to its knowledge, any other reason to account for the unusual market action.

About Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited

Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited is an advanced microscopy technology company. Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to deliver state-of-the-art microscopy products and software solutions, powered by artificial intelligence, for diverse sectors including manufacturing, biomedical, and research. Experience the difference with Phaos Technology - where innovation meets sophistication, shaping the future of optical technology. For more information, please visit www.phaostech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on our management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of our control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in our reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available, free of charge, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

For more information please contact:

Company Contact:
Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited
ir@phaostech.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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