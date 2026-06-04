Magnite, Inc.: JioHotstar Deepens Partnership with Magnite to Advance Programmatic Monetisation and Mediation Across Live Sports and Entertainment Portfolio

MUMBAI, India, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and its affiliates, together the largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced an expanded partnership with JioHotstar, India's biggest premium entertainment destination. As part of the collaboration, JioHotstar is leveraging Magnite's SpringServe to power advanced mediation across JioHotstar's live streaming, sports, and entertainment portfolio.

JioHotstar is tapping into Magnite's mediation capabilities to maximise the value of their inventory. Magnite's technology provides JioHotstar with enhanced control and greater visibility into programmatic creatives, helping ensure consistent ad quality, support brand safety, and maintain high-quality ad experiences. As part of the expanded collaboration, Magnite supported JioHotstar during this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, one of the most-watched sporting events globally.

"Magnite has consistently been a key partner for us whose guidance has proven instrumental in helping us grow our business in the streaming era," said Bharath Ram, Chief Product Officer at JioHotstar. "Maintaining ad quality and transparency across our open exchange is a priority as our programmatic business scales. Magnite's SpringServe gives us the operational control we need to manage demand quality and enforce standards consistently across our sports and entertainment inventory."

"JioHotstar has been at the forefront of the digital landscape in India as the market continues to evolve," said Sahil Bansal, Country Manager, India at Magnite. "As their offering scales, efficiently activating and managing programmatic demand has become increasingly important, and Magnite's infrastructure and technology are built to support these dynamic environments. The success achieved during this year's cricket World Cup is a significant milestone in our collaboration and builds on our experience supporting some of the largest live events globally. We're excited to continue working with JioHotstar to help unlock greater value for buyers across their premium live and entertainment portfolio."

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, vibrant Mumbai and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About JioHotstar

With 450 million monthly average users and a library of more than 300,000 hours of programming, JioHotstar is one of the largest streaming services in the world. Content is available in 19 languages - spanning movies, originals, live sports, live events, anime and kids' entertainment as well as TV shows from the over 100 channels in the JioStar network. JioHotstar is available to Android, iOS and web users on https://www.hotstar.com/in.

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