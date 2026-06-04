London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Meridian Mining plc (LSE: MNO) (TSX: MNO), (OTCQX: MRRDF) (FSE: N2E0) (Tradegate: N2E0) ("Meridian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to its inclusion in the FTSE Index series, it will transition trading of the Company's shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange's SETSqx (Stock Exchange Electronic Trading Service: Quotes and Crosses) to SETS (Stock Exchange Electronic Trading Service), effective 05 June 2026 in preparation for the Company's inclusion in the FTSE Small Cap Index expected to take place from 22 June 2026. The move will provide investors with access to the Company's shares via SETS, providing liquidity via traditional order book trades, as well as from two-way quotes from market makers.

Meridian is a resource development and exploration company focused on gold-copper projects in Brazil and is headquartered in London, UK. The primary focus of the Company is the development of the advanced stage Cabaçal gold-copper project ("Cabaçal") located in the State of Mato Grosso, Brazil. Within the wider Cabaçal Belt, the Company is also developing a hub and spoke strategy. The next stage of this hub and spoke strategy is resource definition at the Company's high-grade Santa Helena Central Gold-Copper-Silver & Zinc-Lead project, which is expected to be followed by regional scale exploration across the Cabaçal Belt, exploration at the Aguapei gold prospect and exploration in the Jauru & Araputanga Greenstone belts.

Mr. Gilbert Clark, CEO, comments: "The inclusion in the FTSE Index series is the first step in our Index inclusion strategy, and was a key rationale for our LSE Mainboard listing. We look forward to continuing to grow the Company and will target inclusion in other indices alongside the advancement of the Cabaçal Project towards Final Investment Decision and on to first production."

About Meridian

Meridian Mining is focused on:

The development and exploration of the advanced-stage Cabaçal VMS gold-copper project;

Expanding the initial resource inventory in the Santa Helena area through extension of Santa Helena Central, and new discoveries;

Regional-scale exploration of the Cabaçal VMS Belt to expand the Cabaçal Hub strategy; and

Exploration in the Jauru & Araputanga Greenstone Belts (the above all located in the State of Mato Grosso, Brazil).

The Pre-feasibility Study technical report (the "PFS Technical Report") dated March 31, 2025, entitled: "Cabaçal Gold-Copper Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Pre-feasibility Study" outlines a base case after-tax NPV5 of USD 984 million and 61.2% IRR from a pre-production capital cost of USD 248 million, leading to capital repayment in 17 months (assuming metals price scenario of USD 2,119 per ounce of gold, USD 4.16 per pound of copper, and USD 26.89 per ounce of silver). Cabaçal has a low All-in-Sustaining-Cost of USD 742 per ounce gold equivalent and an annual production profile of 141,000 ounces of gold equivalent life of mine, driven by high metallurgical recovery, a low life-of-mine strip ratio of 2.3:1, and the low operating cost environment of Brazil.

The Cabaçal Mineral Reserve estimate consists of Proven and Probable reserves of 41.7 million tonnes at 0.63g/t gold, 0.44% copper and 1.64g/t silver (at a 0.25 g/t gold equivalent cut-off grade).

Readers are encouraged to read the PFS Technical Report in its entirety. The PFS Technical Report may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.meridianmining.co

The PFS Technical Report was prepared for the Company by Tommaso Roberto Raponi (P. Eng), Principal Metallurgist with Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC; Scott Elfen (P. E.), Global Lead Geotechnical and Civil Services with Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC; John Anthony McCartney, C.Geol., Ausenco Chile Ltda.; Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez (Engineer Geologist FAIG), of GE21 Consultoria Mineral; Leonardo Soares (BSc Geo, MAIG), Senior Geological Consultant of GE21 Consultoria Mineral; Norman Lotter (Mineral Processing Engineer; P.Eng.), of Flowsheets Metallurgical Consulting Inc.; and, Juliano Felix de Lima (Engineer Geologist MAIG), of GE21 Consultoria Mineral.

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Further information can be found at: www.meridianmining.co

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Meridian's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedarplus.ca. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Meridian, in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, Meridian can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Meridian disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300125

Source: Meridian Mining Plc