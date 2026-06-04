ALKALINE WATER Co INC: The Alkaline Water Company Appoints Alan Lien as Chief Executive Officer

New CEO Supports Strategic Operational Expansion and North American Manufacturing Growth

GLENDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTCID:WTER) ("WTER" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Alan Lien as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Lien brings more than two decades of entrepreneurial, operational, manufacturing, and public company leadership experience across consumer products, international manufacturing, strategic business development, and capital markets.

Mr. Lien previously served as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Solis Tek Inc., a publicly traded horticultural lighting company that grew into a nationally recognized brand serving commercial cultivation operators throughout North America. During his tenure, Mr. Lien helped scale the business through operational expansion, product innovation, strategic distribution growth, and public market execution.

As CEO of WTER, Mr. Lien will work alongside management to support the Company's next phase of operational growth, including expansion of its North American manufacturing footprint, private label beverage initiatives, strategic acquisitions, capital markets strategy, and operational infrastructure development.

The appointment aligns with WTER's broader strategy of strengthening its operational manufacturing platform and expanding its North American private label beverage capabilities.

"Alan brings a combination of operational execution, public company leadership, strategic growth experience, and entrepreneurial vision that we believe aligns extremely well with the direction of the Company," said David Guarino, CFO of The Alkaline Water Company. "As we continue positioning the business for long-term scalable growth, we believe Alan's leadership will play an important role in helping execute that vision."

"I've always believed strong businesses are built through operational execution, real infrastructure, and long-term relationships. What attracted me to this opportunity is the ability to help build a scalable manufacturing and private label platform with meaningful growth potential across North America. I'm looking forward to working alongside the team to help strengthen operations, support strategic growth initiatives, and create long-term value for the business and its shareholders."

About The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTCID:WTER) produces premium alkaline water and functional beverages distributed through retail, convenience, foodservice, and private label channels across North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding future operational growth, strategic initiatives, manufacturing expansion, capital markets activities, and anticipated business performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to financing availability, market conditions, operational execution, integration risks, regulatory matters, and other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

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www.thealkalinewaterco.com

SOURCE: ALKALINE WATER Co INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/the-alkaline-water-company-appoints-alan-lien-as-chief-executive-officer-1173280