Octave Intelligence Limited: Octave Intelligence plc Form 10-Q for the Quarterly Period Ended March 31, 2026

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026 (the "Form 10-Q") has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today. The Form 10-Q is available to view on the SEC's website at: https://www.sec.gov and the Company's website at: www.octave.com.

This report covers a period before the listing of Octave. Going forward, quarterly reports will be announced by way of a press release summarizing the highlights of the filed Form 10-Q.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Investors: Elizabeth Chwalk, VP, Investor Relations, Octave +1 401 749 - 0278, elizabeth.chwalk@octave.com

Media:media@octave.com

About Octave:

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle - Design, Build, Operate and Protect - where performance, safety, and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.