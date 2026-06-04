Nitches, Inc. Returns to the Nutraceutical Market and Opens Its Manufacturing Platform to Outside Founders

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / NV Nitches, Inc. (OTC:NICH) is refocusing the company around a single thesis: supplements and lifestyle enhancement, built on a manufacturing and intelligence platform that carries outside founders from concept to distribution.

The logic is direct. Most supplement companies do not fail because their product is wrong. They fail because they could not survive scrutiny, regulatory, financial, or operational, that arrived after the capital was already committed. Nitches is building the layer that surfaces that scrutiny first.

The company's own track record is the proof of concept. Nitches formulated and brought to market InTheZone, and it intends to extend that brand while turning the same capability outward: toward entrepreneurs who have a product idea but lack the manufacturing science, formulation depth, and compliance infrastructure to execute it credibly.

The Manufacturing Foundation

Nitches operates in alignment with a fully integrated manufacturer of fine, all-natural nutraceuticals and engineered body-management products driven by state-of-the-science formulation. The facility operates under FDA-compliant manufacturing standards. The manufacturing partners produce high-quality nutraceuticals formulated to support areas of growing consumer demand, including everyday immune and metabolic wellness and active lifestyle and sports-performance categories.

Every product begins the same way, as a new product development project inside the Natural Health Sciences and Research & Development Laboratory. This holds whether the product is Nitches-branded or created for a private-label or white-label client. There is no shortcut around it, and that is the point.

A turnkey, conceptualization-to-final-product capability is deployed for each product. Like every key process at Nitches, product conceptualization is highly defined, documented, and controlled in real time. Every new product idea must pass the company's product integrity qualification standard before it advances. The portfolio includes over 200 pre-approved nutraceutical and OTC formulations, licensed to approved white-label clients strictly under that licensing.

Each engagement carries a defined set of deliverables:

Prospective client due diligence and vetting

Raw materials and ingredient sourcing and pricing

Manufacturing process specification and pricing

Branding, labeling, and packaging specification and pricing

Health Sciences and R&D Lab client formulation assessment for compliance with the product integrity standard (private label)

Product warehousing specification and pricing (white label)

Shipping, distribution, and delivery logistics specification and pricing (white label)

What Comes Next: The Intelligence Layer

In the coming weeks, Nitches will announce a platform built on a single premise: build supplements that survive scrutiny.

The supplement industry has no single source of truth. Warning letters live buried in PDFs. Adverse-event reports scatter across databases. Label guidance shifts without notice. The brands that survive are the ones that find out first. Nitches is building the intelligence layer designed to close that gap. Not a chatbot. Not a checklist generator. A system of record for every decision a brand makes about formulation, claims, and regulatory posture.

The platform cross-references a product's ingredients against live enforcement data, scores its claims, and produces an auditable compliance record before it goes to market. From claim to compliance score in under 30 seconds. It is built by people who understand what a single enforcement action costs a brand.

At its foundation: more than 3,000 ingredients, each carrying an evidence grade, a regulatory proximity score, a trend direction, and a signal history. The intelligence a formulation should be built on, not supplier claims. Every brand enters through a free scan. The ones that stay build a compliance record that compounds with every decision they make. Free tools to start. Enterprise infrastructure to scale.

The Invitation

Nitches is back in business, its compliance posture is in place, and it is actively looking for entrepreneurs to collaborate with. The standard is simple. If you are serious about building a supplement or lifestyle-enhancement brand that lasts, Nitches has the manufacturing alignment, the formulation science, and soon the intelligence layer to take you from concept to distribution.

More and more well-informed people are prioritizing their personal health and fitness, and they demand products that are effective, safe, natural, and chemical-free. Nitches did it once with InTheZone. It is now building the platform to do it repeatedly, with partners who are ready.

Further detail on the intelligence platform will follow. Contact us today.

About Nitches, Inc.

Nitches, Inc. (OTC:NICH) is a supplement and lifestyle-enhancement company that combines integrated nutraceutical manufacturing with a forthcoming compliance intelligence platform, enabling founders to take products from concept to distribution under a rigorous product integrity standard.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business plans, strategic initiatives, growth opportunities, partnerships, product development, market expansion, and future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Nitches Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

IR CONTACT

John Morgan

info@nitchescorp.com

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nitches-inc.-returns-to-the-nutraceutical-market-and-opens-its-m-1173041