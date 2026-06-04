Please be informed that BAR DJUS A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 9 June 2026.
|Name:
|BAR DJUS
|ISIN:
|DK0064869408
|Short name:
|BARDJU
|Number of shares:
|8,900,000 shares
|Company Registration Number:
|37462721
|Face value:
|DKK 0.10
|Round Lot:
|1
|Market segment:
|First North Denmark / 100
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|Mic code:
|DSME
|Orderbook ID:
|508083
ICB-klassifikation:
|Industry
|Supersector
|45 Consumer Staples
|4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
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