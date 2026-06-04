Please be informed that BAR DJUS A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 9 June 2026.

Name: BAR DJUS ISIN: DK0064869408 Short name: BARDJU Number of shares: 8,900,000 shares Company Registration Number: 37462721 Face value: DKK 0.10 Round Lot: 1 Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: DSME Orderbook ID: 508083

ICB-klassifikation:

Industry Supersector 45 Consumer Staples 4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66