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WKN: 867025 | ISIN: FR0000121147 | Ticker-Symbol: FAU
Stuttgart
04.06.26 | 18:17
10,985 Euro
-3,60 % -0,410
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FORVIA SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORVIA SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,98011,03018:32
10,97011,02018:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 17:42 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FORVIA: Combined General Meeting of 4 June 2026

PRESS
RELEASE

Nanterre, France
Thursday, June 4th, 2026

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 4 JUNE 2026

FORVIA appoints Pierre-André de Chalendar as Chairman of the Board of Directors

The combined general meeting of FORVIA (hereinafter the "Company") was held today at the Group's headquarters under the chairmanship of Michel de Rosen. All resolutions were adopted.

On this occasion, Pierre-André de Chalendar was appointed as Board Member for a four-year term, following Michel de Rosen's resignation as Board Member, effective at the close of the meeting. The Board of Directors subsequently elected Pierre-André de Chalendar as Chairman of the Board.

In recognition of his leadership and service to the Board and Company, the Board of Directors has also bestowed upon Michel de Rosen the title and position of Honorary Chairman.

The full broadcast of the general meeting, the presentation shown and the results of votes on the resolutions are available on FORVIA's website:

https://www.forvia.com/en/investors/individual-shareholders/general-shareholders-meeting

Michel de Rosen stated: "I thank our shareholders for approving all resolutions presented today. As my term as Chairman comes to an end, I express my deep gratitude for the trust you have placed in me over these ten years - years of significant transformation and collective ambition. I leave with full confidence in the Group's future. FORVIA is in very good hands with Martin Fischer as CEO and Pierre-André de Chalendar as the new Chairman. Both are exceptional leaders with the experience, integrity and talent to take the Company forward."

Pierre-André de Chalendar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, stated:
"I would like to warmly thank the shareholders for their trust in appointing me as a Board Member, as well as the Board Members for electing me as Chairman. I also want to express my sincere gratitude to Michel de Rosen for his decade of dedicated leadership and the remarkable work he has accomplished in accompanying the transformation of FORVIA. He leaves the Group on solid foundations. I undertake these new responsibilities with enthusiasm and determination, at a pivotal moment in the Group's development. The automotive industry is in a fascinating transformation phase and FORVIA is one of its key players. Together with the Board of Directors, Martin Fischer and all the FORVIA teams, we are determined to unlock the Group's to full potential."

Upcoming events:

  • July 31st, 2026: announcement of H1 results 2026 (before market opening)
  • November 2nd, 2026: announcement of Q3 sales 2026 (before market opening)
PressAnalysts
Christophe MALBRANQUE
Directeur Influence Groupe
+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53
christophe.malbranque@forvia.com		Adeline MICKELER
Group Vice President Investor Relations
+33 (0) 6 61 30 90 90
adeline.mickeler@forvia.com
Audrey ÉPÈCHE
Head of Media Relations
+33 (0) 6 15 98 23 53
audrey.epeche@forvia.com		Sébastien LEROY
Group Deputy Investor Relations Director
+33 (0) 6 26 89 33 69
sebastien.leroy@forvia.com

FORVIA, a global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 137 500 people, including more than 12,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 12,400 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. In 2025, the Group achieved a consolidated revenue of 26.2 billion euros prior to IFRS 5. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the SBF 120 index. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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