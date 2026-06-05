Sierra Log & Timber LLC: Sierra Log & Timber Launches loghomefloorplans.shop, Disrupting Industry with Free Mobile-First Blueprints and Unbeatable $950 Custom 3D Design Design Service

New digital platform eliminates expensive paywalls by offering free, instant access to dozens of Red Cedar log home and barndominium floor plans engineered specifically for flawless smartphone viewing.

CHICO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Sierra Log & Timber, a premier West Coast manufacturer specializing in premium Red Cedar log homes, today announced the official launch of loghomefloorplans.shop. The new platform completely upends the traditional custom home industry by providing entirely free, unrestricted access to scaled study floor plans, paired with an unprecedented mobile user interface designed from the ground up for the ultimate smartphone viewing experience.

Historically, prospective homebuilders facing the early planning stages have had to navigate clunky, desktop-only websites or pay steep upfront fees to view catalog blueprints. loghomefloorplans.shop, eliminates these roadblocks. Built for the modern consumer who researches on the go, the site allows users to seamlessly view, zoom, and filter dozens of high-quality log home floor plans, barndominiums, cabins, and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) directly from their mobile devices.

"Every other company charges people just to look at basic study plans, and their websites are incredibly frustrating to use on a cell phone," said Larry Trimboli of Sierra Log & Timber. "We wanted to completely change the game. We built this platform to deliver the best mobile viewing experience possible, giving people free, immediate access to scaled plans right in the palm of their hand. Whether you're on a job site or sitting on your couch, you can easily jumpstart your dream home vision."

To celebrate the launch across the United States with heavy focus on the West Coast and Mountain West states - including California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Colorado, and Montana - Sierra Log & Timber is introducing an aggressive, limited-time promotion running through July 15, 2026. For people who want a completely unique layout, the company is offering a full, custom 3D design from scratch for any home up to 3,000 square feet for a flat rate of just $950. This represents a massive reduction from the traditional industry standard value of thousands of dollars, offering owners and contractors an unmatched entry point into custom architectural drafting.

Once a user selects or designs their layout, the platform provides a seamless transition to acquiring premium Red Cedar log home kits, log cabin kits, architectural study sets, and comprehensive construction documentation directly backed by Sierra Log & Timber's mill-direct pricing.

To experience the industry's best mobile floor plan viewer, browse the free database, or lock in a custom 3D design before the July 15 deadline, visit https://loghomefloorplans.shop/ on your mobile device or desktop.

About Sierra Log & Timber Sierra Log & Timber is a leading West Coast mill dedicated to crafting stunning, sustainable, and enduring Red Cedar log homes. By combining advanced mill-direct manufacturing capabilities with personalized architectural support, the company provides builders, homeowners, and contractors across the nation and heavily on the western states with the highest quality log home kits, log cabin kits, custom floor plans, and comprehensive project planning toolkits.

Media Contact: Larry Trimboli Sierra Log & Timber 530-899-0680 larry@sierraloghomes.com https://loghomefloorplans.shop/

SOURCE: Sierra Log & Timber LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/sierra-log-and-timber-launches-loghomefloorplans.shop-disrupting-indus-1173598