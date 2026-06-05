Aja Health and Wellness Inc. Announces Agreement for the Sale of Assets of GOeVisit Service

Not for dissemination in the United States of America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aja Health and Wellness Inc. ("Aja" or the "Company") (TSXV:Aja) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aja Health Inc. ("AHI"), executed an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "APA"), dated June 1, 2026, with Health Care Services International Inc., o/a Novus Health (the "Purchaser"), pursuant to which AHI sold certain assets, including technology and intellectual property associated with the telehealth business operated by AHI, for a purchase price of $1,150,000.00 CAD (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was signed and closed on June 1, 2026.

"This transaction supports Aja's strategic priorities for the future and will facilitate the future growth of GOeVisit across Canada," said Sanjeev Parsad, CEO and Director of Aja.

"This transaction represents an important step in the continued evolution of Novus Health's healthcare assistance platform," said Jamie Marcellus, CEO of Novus Health. "By adding virtual primary care capabilities, we are further strengthening our ability to help Canadians navigate care with greater speed, clarity, and support."

"Virtual care alone is no longer enough," added Marcellus. "The real opportunity is creating connected healthcare experiences that combine access, guidance, and support in a way that is actually useful to people."

On behalf of the Aja Health and Wellness Inc. Board of Directors

Sanjeev Parsad

CEO and Director

On behalf of Health Care Services International Inc., o/a Novus Health

Jamie Marcellus

CEO

The above may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this address, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this information and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Sanjeev Parsad, President and CEO

Aja Health and Wellness Inc.

Phone: (604) 612-3965

E-mail: sparsad@ajahw.com

Web: www.ajahw.com

Jamie Marcellus, CEO

Novus Health

Phone: (866)-789-0850

E-mail jmarcellus@novushealth.com

Web: www.novushealth.com