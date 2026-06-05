Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Protium Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: GRUV) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into a property purchase and sale agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") with the beneficial owners (the "Sellers") of the Emma Prospect and the Ten O'clock Mine.

Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement the Company is required to make a $200,000 payment and issue 10,000,000 common shares to the Sellers in exchange for the properties.

The transaction is subject to approval of the CSE. The Sellers are arms-length to the Company. The securities issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold from the date of issuance.

Ten O'Clock Mine

The Ten O'Clock Hope Mine is a historical tungsten asset strategically positioned within Nevada's renowned Gabbs tungsten district, approximately 4.5 miles northeast of Gabbs on the divide between Craig Canyon and Lodi Valley. Historical production records indicate that during 1954-1955 approximately 100 tons of ore averaging an estimated 1.0% WO3 were shipped to the nearby Yaney Mill 1.

What makes the Ten O'Clock Hope Mine particularly compelling is the extensive evidence of historical mining activity across the property. Multiple underground adits, trenching systems, historic workings, and large mineralized dump piles remain visible throughout the project area. Numerous high-grade trenching zones and exposed mineralized structures indicate the potential for stacked or repeating tungsten-bearing zones that remain virtually unexplored by modern exploration techniques1.

The Company believes Ten O'Clock Hope may represent a rare opportunity to advance a U.S.-based tungsten asset at a time when global demand for secure domestic tungsten supply is accelerating. Tungsten is classified as a critical and strategic metal by the United States due to its importance in aerospace, military, semiconductor, and advanced manufacturing industries, while Western supply chains remain heavily dependent on foreign production.

Importantly, the property benefits from exceptional year-round road access and nearby water availability - a major advantage that dramatically reduces exploration and future development costs compared to remote critical metals projects. Management plans to aggressively advance the project through detailed geological mapping, geophysical surveys, channel sampling, trenching, and systematic target definition programs aimed at uncovering the true scale of the mineralized system.

Emma Prospect

The Emma Prospect, located approximately 1.5 miles from the Ten O'Clock Hope Mine along the southern edge of Lodi Valley, represents another highly prospective historical tungsten occurrence within the emerging Gabbs tungsten corridor. Historical records confirm that approximately 3 tons of tungsten ore grading an estimated 1.0% WO3 were shipped from the property to the Yaney Mill in 19551.

While historical production at Emma was limited, the project hosts multiple historic adits, trenching systems, exposed mineralized zones, and substantial dump piles that collectively point toward the possibility of a much larger mineralized footprint. Early field observations suggest strong structural continuity across the property, with the potential for multiple tungsten-bearing zones extending beyond the historical workings.

Management believes Emma has the potential to evolve into a significant exploration discovery within one of Nevada's historic tungsten belts. The district itself is known for hosting high-grade tungsten mineralization associated with skarn and contact replacement systems - geological environments capable of producing substantial tungsten deposits globally.

With tungsten prices strengthening and the United States urgently seeking secure domestic critical metals supply chains, the Company believes both the Ten O'Clock Hope Mine and Emma Prospect are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing strategic importance of U.S.-based tungsten exploration projects.

Tungsten mineralization is characterized mainly by: (1) structural control (i.e. veins and fracture), (2) association with highly fractured granitic intrusions, and (3) alteration greisen-type. Sn-W deposits re strongly connected to the granitic rock belts. They consist of a dense network of sub horizontal mineralized quartz veins, intersecting the subvertical foliation. Mineralized quartz veins emerge from a greisenized granite dome exposed in the deepest galleries of the mine. The hydrothermal re veins with a greisenized granite dome of the same age indicate that magmatic fluids may have been an important component. A deep crystallising granite under the vein system would provide a source for the high overpressures encountered in the quartz layer. These high pressures were able to open the subhorizontal vein system.





Tungsten Deposit Model after Sinclair 1986

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The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Derrick Strickland, is an independent consulting Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

1 Stager, H.K. and Tingley J. O. 1988 Tungsten deposits in Nevada Bureau of Mine and Geology Bulletin 105 Sinclair W.D. 1996. Vein-Stockwork Tin, Tungsten. In Geology of Canadian Mineral deposit types. Edited by O.R. Eckstrand, W.D. Sinclair, R.I. Thorpe. Geological Survey of Canada, Geology of Canada. No.8. pp. 409-420.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of the Ten O'Clock Hope Mine and Emma Prospect, the satisfaction of the conditions to closing under the Acquisition Agreement, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the issuance of consideration shares, the Company's planned exploration and evaluation activities on the properties, and the perceived potential, strategic importance and future development prospects of the properties. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "believes", "intends", "may", "will", "could", "should", "anticipates" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on a number of assumptions, including, without limitation, that the parties will complete the proposed acquisition on the terms currently contemplated, that all required approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, that the Company will be able to access financing and personnel required to advance the properties, and that exploration, sampling, mapping, trenching, geophysical work and related programs will proceed as currently expected. Forward-looking information relating to the properties also reflects management's current expectations regarding the significance of historical workings, historical production references, geological interpretations, access and infrastructure advantages, and the potential for further exploration success; however, such statements are inherently uncertain and subject to significant business, economic, technical and competitive risks.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation: the risk that the proposed acquisition will not close on the anticipated terms or at all; the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange; delays in closing; risks relating to title, access, permitting, environmental matters and community or governmental approvals; risks associated with mineral exploration and development, including that exploration activities may not confirm historical interpretations or lead to the definition of mineral resources or mineral reserves; uncertainties relating to the accuracy, reliability and relevance of historical information; operational and technical risks; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; commodity price fluctuations, including tungsten prices; and general economic, market and industry conditions.

Although the Company considers the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, no assurance can be given that such assumptions or expectations will prove to be correct, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are also cautioned that historical information referenced in this news release has not been verified as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and should not be unduly relied upon. For additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, readers should refer to the Company's public disclosure record filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.





Project Claims and Historical Production.

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Source: Protium Clean Energy Corp.