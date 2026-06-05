Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") announces that it has received the resignation of Mr. Mark Smethurst as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

The Company thanks Mr. Smethurst for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Colibri Resource Corporation

Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) is a Canadian junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Sonora, Mexico. Colibri holds a 100% interest in the EP Gold Project, a 49% joint venture interest in the Pilar Gold & Silver Project with partner Tocvan Ventures (CSE), and an additional 60% interest in highly prospective claims at the Diamante Gold & Silver Project.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300372

Source: Colibri Resource Corporation