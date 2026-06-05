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WKN: A0NBL5 | ISIN: US00211V1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 3IZ
Frankfurt
05.06.26 | 08:00
0,910 Euro
-1,09 % -0,010
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9350,97522:16
0,9100,99022:00
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2026 22:14 Uhr
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ATA Creativity Global: ACG Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq:AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity, today announced that its 2026 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") was held on Friday, June 5, 2026.

All of the proposals submitted to shareholders at the EGM were approved.Specifically, shareholders approved:

  1. Disposition of the ATA Testing Authority (Holdings) Limited, together with all of its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, and the 69.0417% equity interest in Beijing Huanqiuyimeng Education Consultation Corp., together with all of its subsidiaries;

  2. Consummation of a private placement transaction between the Company and a certain unaffiliated investor, as contemplated by a certain subscription agreement dated May 6, 2026;

  3. Re-election of each of Haoyu Wang and Zhiping Feng to serve as class C directors of the Company; and

  4. Ratification of the adoption of the Company's third amended and restated 2008 Employee Share Incentive Plan.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG's website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company

Investor Relations

ATA Creativity Global

The Equity Group Inc.

Ruobai Sima, CFO

Lena Cati, Senior Vice President

+86 10 6518 1133 x 5518

212-836-9611

simaruobai@acgedu.cn

Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

Alice Zhang, Associate

212-836-9610

Alice.zhang@theequitygroup.com

SOURCE: ATA Creativity Global



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/acg-announces-results-of-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-shareh-1173671

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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