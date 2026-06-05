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WKN: A1T6R0 | ISIN: US23131B3078 | Ticker-Symbol: 8YN
Frankfurt
05.06.26 | 08:03
14,600 Euro
-0,68 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2026 23:02 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Currency Exchange International, Corp.: Currency Exchange International to Report its Second Quarter 2026 Results on June 9, 2026, and Host Earnings Conference Call on June 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:CXI)(OTCQX:CURN), will report its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2026 (ended April 30, 2026) after-market close on Tuesday June 9, 2026. Following the release, Currency Exchange International Corp. will host an earnings conference call with management on Wednesday June 10, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. EST, in which they will discuss these recent financial and operational results.

CXI Second Quarter 2026 - Financial Reporting and Conference Call Details:

Financial Results Release

The Company will release its financial results for the Second Quarter 2026, after-market close on Tuesday June 9, 2026.

Earnings Conference Call Details

The Company plans to host a conference call on Wednesday June 10, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. EST. To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

- Local (New York): (+1) 646 307 1865

- Local (Toronto): (+1) 289 514 5100

- Toll Free - North America: (+1) 800 717 1738

- Conference ID Number: 93385

For those unavailable to participate, a recorded copy of the conference call will be available on the Company website.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com ("CXIFX"), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com ("OnlineFX").

Contact Information
For further information please contact:
Bill Mitoulas
Investor Relations
(416) 479-9547
Email: bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com
Website: www.ceifx.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this press release.

SOURCE: Currency Exchange International, Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/currency-exchange-international-to-report-its-second-quarter-2026-re-1173761

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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