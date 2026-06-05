Perpetua Resources Corp.: Perpetua Resources Reports Results of 2026 Annual Meeting

BOISE, Idaho, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") today announced the results of its annual general meeting (the "Annual Meeting"), which was held online through a virtual meeting platform on June 4, 2026.
A total of 100,523,482 common shares were represented at the Annual Meeting, or 80.35% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares at the Company's record date of April 8, 2026. The Company's shareholders voted for the election of all director nominees listed in the Company's management information proxy circular. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Abstentions
Total Votes*
Percentage of
Percentage of
Percentage of Votes
Marcelo Kim
72,595,988
11,973,401
135,148
84,569,389
85.84 %
14.16 %
0.16 %
Christopher Robison
82,656,825
1,912,537
121,876
84,569,389
97.74 %
2.26 %
0.14 %
Alexander Sternhell
84,171,419
397,970
74,346
84,569,389
99.53 %
0.47 %
0.09 %
Robert Dean
83,609,269
960,120
69,990
84,569,389
98.86 %
1.14 %
0.08 %
Andrew Cole
84,259,071
310,318
65,930
84,569,389
99.63 %
0.37 %
0.08 %
Richie Haddock
83,611,367
958,022
72,973
84,569,389
98.87 %
1.13 %
0.09 %
Laura Dove
83,776,106
793,283
83,193
84,569,389
99.06 %
0.94 %
0.10 %
Jeffrey Malmen
84,286,363
283,026
64,781
84,569,389
99.67 %
0.33 %
0.08 %
Jonathan Cherry
84,410,663
158,726
64,753
84,569,389
99.81 %
0.19 %
0.08 %
* Not all shares were voted in respect of all resolutions therefore the combined number of shares voted for or withheld (and corresponding percentages) may not add up to the total shares represented at the Annual Meeting.
The directors were elected to hold offices until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected and qualified. The Company's shareholders also approved setting the number of directors at nine (99.73% voted in favor).
The Company's shareholders also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 at a remuneration to be set by the directors (99.84% voted in favor, 0.05% voted against, and 0.11% abstained).
The proposal to approve the Company's 2026 Equity Incentive Plan was also approved by shareholders (98.93% voted in favor).
Detailed voting results for the meeting will be available on EDGAR at www.sec.com.
About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project
Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho. The Stibnite Gold Project is one of the highest grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and holds the only identified domestic reserve of the critical mineral antimony, which is essential to the defense, energy, and manufacturing sectors. The Project is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and provide uplift to water quality, improve fish habitat access, and invest in river restoration while supporting local economic development in rural Idaho.
SOURCE Perpetua Resources Corp.