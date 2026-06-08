Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Explorer vor Durchbruch? 2 Kilometer Anomalie - trifft diese Aktie jetzt den Jackpot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41H9K | ISIN: VGG2R09D1107 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.06.26 | 21:57
1,705 US-Dollar
+0,29 % +0,005
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CLICK HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLICK HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 13:36 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Click Holdings Limited: CLIK CEO Purchases Shares Following Announcement of Strong Revenue Growth of 73% in Q3 FY2025/26

Hong Kong, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click Holdings Limited ("Click Holdings" or "Click" or "we" or "us", NASDAQ: CLIK) and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"), a leader in human resources ("HR") and senior care solutions in Hong Kong, today announced that its CEO has demonstrated strong confidence in the Company's growth trajectory by purchasing shares in the open market over three consecutive trading days.

The share purchases by Mr. Chan Chun Sing, the CEO, follow the Company's recent disclosure of robust Q3 FY2025/26 financial performance, which delivered approximately 73% year-over-year revenue growth. The CEO's actions underscore belief in Click Holdings' strategic expansion in senior care, nursing, rehabilitation, and AI-powered HR matching solutions, as well as its ongoing offshore and China initiatives.

Purchase Details

The CEO acquired a total of 52,000 Class A ordinary shares of Click over three consecutive trading days ending June 8, 2026. All purchases were made in the open market at prevailing market prices, with a total investment of approximately US$96,800. For full details, please refer to Form 4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The share purchases follow the Company's recent announcement of a notice convening a shareholders' general meeting to approve a potential share consolidation. This authorization granted to the Company's directors (the "Directors") to implement the share consolidation is a precautionary measure that provides flexibility should the Directors deem it necessary. In particular, it will assist in maintaining the listing of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares on Nasdaq. The Company continues to focus on organic growth, strategic initiatives, and delivering shareholder value through operational performance.

"After delivering strong 73% revenue growth in Q3, I am more confident than ever in Click's direction and long-term value creation for shareholders," said Jeffrey Chan, CEO of Click Holdings. "These purchases reflect my personal commitment to the Company's vision in the silver economy and our path toward sustainable profitability and scale. We remain focused on executing our 3-year plan, including offshore and China expansion, strategic partnerships, and delivering premium senior care solutions."

The Company remains open to pursuing additional acquisitions to accelerate its aggressive growth targets. These may include both domestic and overseas opportunities, particularly in the nursing/senior care and logistics segments, to further strengthen its market position and offerings of service.

The Company continues to pursue its growth targets, including the previously announced acquisition initiatives and partnerships aimed at achieving significant revenue and profit milestones in FY2026/27.

About Click Holdings Limited (CLIK)

Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLIK) is a Hong Kong-based leader in AI-powered human resources and senior care solutions. Through its proprietary platform, CLIK connects clients with a talent pool of over 25,000 professionals, serving nursing, logistics, and professional services sectors.

For more information, please visit https://clickholdings.com.hk.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For enquiry, please contact:

Click Holdings Limited

Unit 1709-11, 17/F
Tower 2, The Gateway
Harbour City, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Email: jack.wong@jfy.hk
Phone: +852 2691 8200


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.