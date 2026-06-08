New integration connects Expensify to ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor, and other AI agents through the Model Context Protocol, enabling natural language access to expense data and approvals

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to manage expenses, corporate cards, and travel, today announced the launch of the Expensify MCP, a new integration that allows AI assistants including ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor, OpenClaw, and other MCP-compatible clients to securely access and analyze Expensify data through natural language queries.

The Expensify MCP gives customers a standardized way to connect AI agents to their expense data without CSV exports, custom scripts, or manual integrations. Members can ask questions like "What did I spend on travel last month?" or "Which expense reports need my approval?" from their preferred AI client and get real-time answers from their Expensify account.

"As software shifts from menus and forms toward conversational interfaces, businesses will expect every product to work seamlessly with AI agents," said David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. "MCP is quickly becoming the standard for how AI systems interact with external services, and we want Expensify to be accessible wherever our customers are working."

The MCP connects securely through OAuth 2.1 and can handle a broad spectrum of queries, such as:

"Show me all my meal expenses over $20"

"Find Marriott receipts from the last 90 days"

"Which expense reports need my approval?"

"Summarize my team's spend by category for the last quarter"

"Find all expenses over $75 that are missing receipts"

"How much did my client spend on Uber last month?"

The Expensify MCP can be set up by anyone with a validated Expensify account.

Learn more and set up the Expensify MCP at expensify.com/mcp

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way for businesses of all sizes to manage expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Trusted by 15 million members worldwide and a top-rated app across all major review platforms, Expensify uses AI to automate the busywork so teams can focus on running their business. Learn more at expensify.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608727624/en/

Contacts:

Nick Tooker, press@expensify.com