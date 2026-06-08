Kultura Brands, Inc.: Adios Sells More Than 10,000 Units at High Tide Festival, Validating Festival-Driven Growth Strategy and Accelerating Retail Expansion

Strong consumer demand, significant social engagement, and strategic event partnerships position Adios for continued growth across new markets

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTC:LTNC) ($LTNC), a consumer brands company focused on building scalable lifestyle and beverage brands, today announced that its flagship ready-to-drink cocktail brand, Adios, sold more than 10,000 units during High Tide Festival, held June 5 and 6 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Featuring performances from The Chainsmokers, Louis The Child, Bob Moses, Elderbrook, BUNT., Austin Millz, and other nationally recognized artists, High Tide Festival provided Adios with a powerful platform to engage consumers, drive product trial, and strengthen retail demand in one of the Company's newest growth markets.

The activation represents one of the largest and most successful single-event consumer engagements in Adios history and serves as another validation point for the Company's strategy of combining experiential marketing, retail expansion, distributor execution, and digital engagement to build long-term brand value.

Throughout the weekend, Adios generated strong consumer participation both on-site and online. Thousands of festival attendees experienced the brand firsthand while social media engagement surged across the Company's platforms, creating meaningful visibility and extending the reach of the activation well beyond the festival grounds.

"This was a tremendous weekend for the Adios brand and a strong example of our growth strategy in action," said Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Kultura Brands. "Selling more than 10,000 units is a significant accomplishment, but what excites us most is the consumer response behind those sales. We are seeing consumers discover the brand, engage with the brand, share the brand, and then actively seek it out at retail. That is exactly the type of momentum we are working to create as we continue expanding across the country."

Adios is currently available in a growing number of retail locations throughout South Carolina, with additional placements expected as the Company continues working alongside its distribution partners to expand market penetration. Consumers can visit www.adiosspirits.com for product information and upcoming store locator updates.

"We are seeing the flywheel effect begin to take hold," said Brent Albin, Chief Operating Officer of Kultura Brands. "Consumers are trying Adios at events, sharing their experience across social media, and then looking for the product at retail. That creates awareness, retailer confidence, and distributor enthusiasm all at the same time. High Tide exceeded our expectations and reinforces our belief that strategic festival activations can play a major role in building a national brand."

High Tide also marked Kultura Brands' first event partnership with Culnane Creative, a leading experiential marketing and event activation agency known for connecting brands with some of the nation's most recognizable music festivals and live entertainment properties.

"We were extremely pleased with our first event alongside Culnane Creative," added Albin. "Their team understands how to create authentic consumer engagement at scale, and we look forward to exploring additional opportunities together as we continue building the Adios brand across new markets and major consumer events."

The Company also recognized the contributions of strategic manufacturing and operations partner CKS, whose production, logistics, and operational support continue to help fuel Adios' expanding distribution footprint and growing consumer demand.

Following the success of High Tide Festival, Adios will continue its summer activation schedule at Party In The Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 20, 2026. The event is expected to feature performances from Lil Jon, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Chamillionaire, and other nationally recognized artists.

Kultura Brands expects to announce additional music festivals, consumer activations, retail expansion initiatives, and market development programs in the coming weeks as Adios continues executing its growth strategy across key markets throughout the United States.

About Kultura Brands, Inc.

Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTC:LTNC) ($LTNC) is a consumer brands company focused on developing, acquiring, and scaling innovative beverage and lifestyle brands through strategic distribution, experiential marketing, retail partnerships, and direct consumer engagement.

About Adios

Adios is a premium ready-to-drink cocktail brand built for today's active consumer. Through strategic retail expansion, experiential marketing, cultural partnerships, and live-event activations, Adios continues to build awareness and consumer demand across key growth markets throughout the United States.

For more information, visit www.adiosspirits.com.

Investor Relations

ir@kulturabrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, retail expansion, festival activations, consumer demand, distribution opportunities, social media engagement, strategic partnerships, market expansion, future announcements, and business performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kultura Brands undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/adiosr-sells-more-than-10-000-units-at-high-tide-festival-validating-fes-1173887