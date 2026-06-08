As from June 09, 2026, ES Energy Save Holding AB will change issuer name/issuer code/symbol.



Company name is ES Group AB (publ).



Old issuer name: ES Energy Save Holding AB

New issuer name: ES Group AB (publ)



New issuer code: ESGR



Old symbol: ESGR B

New symbol: ESGR B



ISIN code: SE0014428447



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280





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