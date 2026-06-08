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WKN: 914000 | ISIN: IL0010828171 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
08.06.26 | 17:09
4,410 US-Dollar
+6,27 % +0,260
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
BOS BETTER ONLINE SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOS BETTER ONLINE SOLUTIONS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.: BOS Reports $7.1 Million Orders from India and US in the First Five Months of 2026

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies for the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors, today announced combined orders from the United States and India of $7.1 million in the first five months of 2026, compared to approximately $1.5 million in the five-month period ended May 31, 2025.

Orders from India reached $4.3 million in the first five months of 2026, compared to $850,000 in the same period last year, while U.S. orders totaled $2.8 million, compared to $650,000 in the comparable period of 2025.
Avidan Zelicovski, BOS President, said: "The results we are seeing from the U.S. and India in the first five months of 2026 are truly outstanding. The U.S. and India are becoming major pillars of BOS's growth, and we expect this international expansion to contribute significantly to the Company's performance for years to come."

Eyal Cohen, BOS Chief Executive Officer, noted, "The growth we are experiencing in both the U.S. and India gives us great confidence in BOS's trajectory for 2026 and beyond. With the strong order momentum we have seen in the first five months of the year, our 2026 revenues are expected to exceed $51 million. We will continue to invest in these markets and deepen our relationships with customers across both geographies."

For more information about BOS and its investor relations activities, please visit www.boscom.com.

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

  • Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.
  • RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.
  • Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.

For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com

For additional information, contact:

Toni McLaughlin, Director
Allele Communications | +1 7862907095 | tmclaughlin@allelecommunications.com

Eyal Cohen, CEO
BOS | +972-542525925 | eyac@boscom.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of ongoing armed conflict and security conditions in Israel and in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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