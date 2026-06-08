Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities at the 3,548-hectare Limestone Gold Project ("Limestone" or the "Project") in Suriname.

On May 29, 2026, the Company's geological team completed a helicopter-supported reconnaissance survey over the Project and surrounding areas. The survey confirmed extensive near-surface small-scale mining activity, highlighting the Project's strategic location within one of Suriname's most prolific gold regions in the Guiana Shield, proximal to the Rosebel and Saramacca mines owned and operated by Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. ("Zijin") (Figure 1).

Key Observations from the Survey:

Significant shallow depth small-scale mining is concentrated in the eastern and northeastern portions of the concession, east of the Kleine Saramacca River. Small scale mining is targeting alluvial gold deposits within paleo-river terraces preserved above the current river channel. ( Figure 2 )

Previous observations by one of the geological crew, indicated overburden depths of 8-10 metres covering multiple gravel-rich horizons, suggesting multiple phases of deposition. A well-developed secondary silica layer caps these deposits, potentially preserving underlying auriferous gravels. These deposits and the underlying bedrock are very good exploration targets.

Regional digital elevation model (DEM) data corroborates the presence of an extensive terrace system across the eastern part of the Project. These alluvial deposits represent standalone exploration targets and may well also mask primary bedrock gold sources.

West of the Kleine Saramacca River, small-scale mining was also noted in drainages that originate from the Toeboeka Hills indicating potential bedrock sources of mineralization within the hills and highlighting the area as a priority target of exploration. Limited historic regional soil sampling in the northwest corner of the Project indicates the presence of gold. (Figure 3)

Next Steps: The Company plans a follow-up field program including systematic panning, auger sampling, and trenching focused on the Toeboeka Hills once seasonal water levels subside. Mapping and evaluation of a shallow drilling program for the alluvial terrace areas are also underway. These activities will integrate with the ongoing compilation and reinterpretation of historical regional datasets.

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, President of Centurion, commented: "The helicopter survey revealed an impressive footprint of small-scale mining activity and a diverse range of geological targets at Limestone. The combination of alluvial terrace systems and potential hard-rock sources in the Toeboeka Hills is highly encouraging. The information gathered, strengthens our confidence in the Project's potential within the underexplored Rosebel-Saramacca gold trend of the Guiana Shield."

Figure 1. Limestone proximity to surrounding small-scale mining activity and Zijin's Saramacca and Rosebel gold mines

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Figure 2. Large footprint at-surface small-scale mining on Limestone May 29, 2026

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Figure 3. Small-scale mining activity in the Toeboeka Hills area of Limestone, indicative of potential bedrock gold sources

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Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Dennis LaPoint, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company has not completed sufficient work to verify the information on the properties of neighbouring companies.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas.

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

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Source: Centurion Minerals Ltd.