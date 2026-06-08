Stamford, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) ("Sphere 3D" or the "Company") today announced that it will participate in Architecting Tomorrow: The AI Data Center Summit, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Sphere 3D Chief Executive Officer Joel Block will deliver a virtual presentation at 4:00 p.m. EST to discuss the Company's strategy, infrastructure platform, and opportunities in digital asset and AI-focused data center infrastructure.

This conference will be hosted virtually on Maxim Digital platform. To attend, sign up to become a Maxim Digital member at: https://digital.maximgrp.com/events/architecting-tomorrow-the-ai-data-center-summit-06112026.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) is a digital infrastructure company focused on operating and expanding scalable power and data center assets for bitcoin mining, hosting services, and emerging high-performance computing and AI workloads. Following its business combination with Cathedra Bitcoin, Sphere 3D operates a diversified platform with approximately 53 MW of operating power capacity across multiple U.S. data center locations and a development pipeline exceeding 100 MW of potential expansion opportunities. The Company combines infrastructure ownership, energy optimization expertise, and capital markets access to pursue long-term value creation across digital asset mining and next-generation compute infrastructure. For more information, visit www.sphere3d.com.

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Source: Sphere 3D Corp.