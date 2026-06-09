











SHANGHAI, June 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Hua Medicine ("the Company", stock code: 2552.HK) presented a series of breakthrough research findings on dorzagliatin (Trade name: HuaTangNing, Trade name in Hong Kong: MYHOMSIS'), the world's first-in-class glucokinase activator (GKA), at the 86th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA). Through oral and poster presentations that demonstrated the breadth and depth of its science, the Company showcased data from its Metabolic Homeostasis Technology Platform, spanning combination therapies, large-scale real-world outcomes, AI-powered precision medicine, and personalized care tools.Collectively, the presentations continued to demonstrate the significance of dorzagliatin's mechanism of action - restoring glucose homeostasis at its root cause - and its therapeutic potential across a spectrum of complex metabolic diseases including Type 2 diabetes (T2D), Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), obesity, and MaturityOnset Diabetes of the Young Type 2 (MODY2).The new research findings strengthen Hua Medicine's position as a global leader in glucose homeostasis research.I. Leveraging Metabolic Homeostasis Platform to Expand Therapeutic Landscape for Metabolic DiseasesDorzagliatin targets glucokinase (GK), the body's fundamental glucose sensor, by repairing impaired GK function and expression in patients with Type 2 diabetes to enhance glucose sensitivity. Through coordinated multi-organ regulation across the pancreas, liver, and intestines, dorzagliatin fundamentally restores glucose homeostasis and addresses a broad spectrum of metabolic disorders.Building on this unique mechanism, Hua Medicine presented three combination therapy studies in animal models of metabolic disorder at ADA 2026. The data demonstrate that dorzagliatin acts synergistically with oral small molecule GLP1 receptor agonists, THRß agonists, and panPPAR agonists. It delivers benefits well beyond glycemic control, including weight reduction, lipid modulation, uric acid reduction, and improved insulin sensitivity.In an oral presentation, Hua Medicine reported preclinical findings evaluating dorzagliatin in combination with the oral small molecule GLP1 receptor agonist orforglipron. In a significant scientific first, this study demonstrated synergies between a GKA and a small molecule GLP1RA in animal models, providing a mechanistic and clinical rationale for an oral combination regime that pairs homeostasis restoration with incretin activation. Taken together, the dose-sparing effect, where low-dose combinations achieved comparable efficacy to high-dose monotherapy, addresses one of the most common barriers to GLP-1RA adherence in clinical practice: gastrointestinal tolerability.The study used diet-induced obese (DIO) human GLP-1R transgenic mice, which recapitulate human obesityassociated Type 2 diabetes. The 4week oncedaily oral treatment systematically evaluated monotherapy and combination therapy across key efficacy and safety parameters, including glycemic control, insulin secretion, body weight and lipid profiles.In this model, dorzagliatin repairs GK function across the pancreas, liver, and intestines to restore glucose homeostasis, enhance glucosestimulated insulin secretion (GSIS), and promote endogenous GLP1 secretion.Orforglipron directly activates GLP1 receptors to induce robust weight loss, glycemic control, and lipid improvement; although it also carries the risk of adverse gastrointestinal (GI) events.- Synergistic Glycemic Control: Combination therapy produced superior glucoselowering effects versus monotherapy and enabled dose sparing potential, with lowdose combinations achieving efficacy comparable to highdose monotherapy. Orforglipron amplified dorzagliatinmediated improvements in ßcell function and hepatic glucose metabolism.- Enhanced ßCell Function: Dorzagliatin improves the ß-cell function of DIO mice, and combined treatment synergistically boosted insulin secretion and sensitivity for better glycemic control and ßcell protection.- Preserved Weight and Lipid Benefits: The combination fully retained orforgliproninduced weight reduction and lipidlowering effects.- Favorable Safety and Tolerability: The combination was well tolerated with no new safety signals. Dose sparing markedly reduced common GLP1RArelated GI side effects such as nausea and vomiting, improving longterm adherence.Together, these complementary mechanisms across glycemic control, weight loss, and lipid improvement, position the potential combination as a highly effective, well-tolerated, and differentiated oral option for T2D patients with obesity. Hua Medicine plans to advance clinical studies to evaluate efficacy, safety, optimal dosing, and target patient populations most likely to benefit.Hua Medicine also presented the findings of two additional combination therapy studies in poster presentations:1.Dorzagliatin + Resmetirom (THRß Agonist): In DIO mice with MASLD, the combination synergistically improved systemic metabolism and exerted hepatoprotective effects, optimizing glycemic control, regulating lipids, reducing uric acid, and alleviating hepatic fibrosis. This supports the clinical potential of dorzagliatin for T2D patients with MASLD.2.Dorzagliatin + Chiglitazar (PanPPAR Agonist): The combination of dorzagliatin and the pan-PPAR agonist chiglitazar demonstrates significant synergistic metabolic benefits in DIO mice model of MASLD. The glucose-lowering effect is superior to monotherapy. At the same time, it optimizes basal glucose metabolism and improves glucose disposal following glucose challenge. Compared with monotherapy, this combination regimen more effectively improves glucose tolerance, reduces insulin resistance, enhances insulin sensitivity and ß-cell function, and elevates high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels in mice. These findings underscore the potential of this combination to address metabolic dysregulation in MASLD and provide important preclinical support for subsequent clinical research to explore its therapeutic value in the metabolic and liver diseases.Together, these studies demonstrate that dorzagliatin's core mechanism of restoring metabolic homeostasis operates synergistically with multiple targeted agents, supporting its therapeutic potential in obesity, MASLD, and other metabolic disorders.II. LargeScale PostMarketing RealWorld Study (BLOOM) Validates LongTerm Efficacy and SafetyAt ADA 2026, Hua Medicine presented further key results from the BLOOM study, a largescale postmarketing realworld investigation of dorzagliatin in routine clinical settings.BLOOM aims to evaluate the long-term safety and effectiveness of dorzagliatin in a broad, clinically diverse population of people with Type 2 diabetes. The BLOOM study enrolled 2,024 patients with Type 2 diabetes across 80 clinical centers in China (62% male; mean age 55.5 years; mean BMI 25.1 kg/m2; mean diabetes duration 7.9 years; baseline HbA1c 7.8%) with dorzagliatin treatment and follow-up lasting up to 52 weeks. It evaluated longterm safety and effectiveness of dorzagliatin as monotherapy or in combination with other antidiabetic agents in real clinical settings, including elderly patients, people with renal impairment, and those on complex multiple-drug regimens including insulin. The study results demonstrated that:- During the 52-week treatment period, no drugrelated serious adverse events (SAEs) or severe hypoglycemia were reported over 52 weeks. Clinically meaningful hypoglycemia remained <1%, no new adverse events were seen compared with Phase clinical trials.- After 52 weeks, HbA1c was significantly reduced from baseline, and the proportion of patients achieving HbA1c <7% increased markedly.- In patients with moderatetosevere hyperglycemia (baseline HbA1c >=8%), HbA1c decreased by 1.11%.- Robust glycemic control was observed with dorzagliatin monotherapy and in combination with metformin, SGLT2i, DPP4i, GLP1RA, and insulin.The BLOOM study's large sample size, long 52-week duration, and multicenter realworld design provide robust evidence of dorzagliatin's strong safety profile and consistent glycemic control across diverse T2D patients and therapeutic regimens found in real world clinical practice.Hua Medicine also presented interim findings from a real-world prospective observational study enrolling 255 patients with Type 2 diabetes who had baseline continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data. The majority of patients had long disease duration and were already receiving multi-drug regimens including insulin. Among this population, 190 T2D patients completed the six-month follow-up. The results are shown in the figure below:(HbA1c declined across all subgroups, with the greatest reduction observed in patients whose baseline TIR <=50%)( TIR increased in the two subgroups with suboptimal baseline TIR, while the group with baseline TIR meeting the target maintained satisfactory TIR levels.)ß-cell function improved in all groups, with a marked elevation in HOMA-ß seen in the subgroup with baseline TIR <=50%This subgroup analysis of the 6-month interim results indicates that dorzagliatin provides meaningful efficacy in glycemic control among real-world T2D patients that are characterized by long duration of disease and high prevalence of combination therapy with multiple antidiabetic agents, including insulin. Even in patients with severely compromised baseline TIR, clinically meaningful reductions in HbA1c, improved TIR, enhanced ß-cell function, and reduced insulin resistance were observed, collectively indicating the restoration of glucose homeostasis.III. Deep Integration of AI Builds an Integrated System for Precision Diabetes Classification, Prediction, and CareBy integrating artificial intelligence (AI), large language models (LLM), and clinical big data around the core GK mechanism, Hua Medicine has developed a full suite of AI tools for efficacy prediction, diabetes remission forecasting, monogenic diabetes classification, and intelligent medical education.1.GK Charger: An LLMpowered interactive medical education platform that integrates molecular mechanisms, pharmacological profiles, clinical studies, guidelines, and realworld evidence. It translates complex GKrelated scientific concepts into clinically actionable and non-specialist-friendly evidencebased content for clinicians, researchers, patients, and the public, supporting scalable precision medical education and adoption of GKtargeted therapies.2.Glycemic Control and Diabetes Remission Prediction Models: Clinicianoriented predictive tools built on dorzagliatin clinical data to estimate the probability of HbA1c response and diabetes remission after treatment. These webbased applications support personalized T2D management and precision medicine, with performance expected to improve as data accumulates.3.AIPowered GK Variant Analysis System: A precision tool for MODY2 built on a database of approximately 1,000 GK variants, combining structural analysis, evolutionary modeling, and LLMs. It delivers 90% accurate predictions of variant location, functional impact, disease association, and dorzagliatin response in seconds, accelerating genetic diagnosis and targeted medication guidance for MODY2.Hua Medicine also introduced a novel ATPindependent enzymatic cycling system for highly efficient glucose removal from biological samples without generating oxidative byproducts or depleting ATP, preserving native metabolome integrity. It enables accurate quantification of 1,5anhydroglucitol (1,5AG), a key marker for shortterm glycemic variability, supporting reliable and highthroughput precision diabetes testing.Academic RecognitionNotably, Lingge Feng, Senior Director of Research and Discovery Technology at Hua Medicine, was awarded the ADA Early Career Abstract Award, earning recognition from the global diabetes research community. The award honors outstanding early-career investigators in the diabetes field who demonstrate exceptional academic potential and original contributions, representing an important official endorsement from the global diabetes community.With long-standing expertise in dorzagliatin development and AIenabled precision diabetes therapeutics, this recognition not only reflects the scientific quality of Hua Medicine's research efforts, but also underscores the growing international academic recognition of Hua Medicine's cuttingedge work in innovative drug R&D and AIpowered diabetes care, further advancing innovative Chinese pharmaceutical research onto the world stage.From combination therapies expanding metabolic disease indications, to realworld evidence validating longterm safety and efficacy, to AIdriven precision care and breakthrough diagnostic technologies, Hua Medicine's 2026 ADA data comprehensively validate the mechanistic uniqueness and broad clinical utility of dorzagliatin-the world's first commercialized GKA. Beyond Type 2 diabetes, these findings are expected to accelerate clinical development and label expansion into obesity, MASLD, MODY2, and other metabolic disorders to benefit broader patient populations.This press release contains information that is in the public domain following presentation(s) at the 86th ADA Scientific Sessions. It is issued for informational purposes to shareholders, investors, analysts and healthcare professionals. Nothing in this release should be construed as investment advice. Where applicable, statements regarding future expectations, pipeline progression or regulatory timelines are forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties - actual results may differ materially.About Hua MedicineHua Medicine (The 'Company') is an innovative drug development and commercialization company based in Shanghai, China, with companies in the United States and Hong Kong. Hua Medicine focuses on developing novel therapies for patients with unmet medical needs worldwide. Based on global resources, Hua Medicine teams up with global high-calibre people to develop breakthrough technologies and products, which contribute to innovation in diabetes care. Hua Medicine's cornerstone product HuaTangNing (dorzagliatin tablets), targets the glucose sensor glucokinase, restores glucose sensitivity in T2D patients, and stabilizes imbalances in blood glucose levels in patients. HuaTangNing was approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China on September 30, 2022. It can be used alone or in combination with metformin for adult T2D patients. For patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), no dose adjustment is required. It is an oral hypoglycemic drug that can be used for T2D patients with with renal function impairment. In February 2026, dorzagliatin (Trade name: MYHOMSIS') was approved for marketing by the Pharmaceutical Services of the Department of Health of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China.For more informationHua MedicineWebsite: www.huamedicine.comInvestors: ir@huamedicine.comMedia: pr@huamedicine.comSource: Hua MedicineCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.