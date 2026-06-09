Deliverance AI emerges from stealth with £6m ARR to build the operating system for sovereign enterprise AI

UK-founded company is helping regulated enterprises deploy governed agentic AI inside private, sovereign and air-gapped environments

LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliverance AI, the UK-founded Agentic Operating System (OS) for the enterprise, today announced its emergence from stealth with £6m ARR, more than 30 employees and six enterprise customers within three months of incorporation.

Deliverance AI is building the operating system for sovereign enterprise AI. Enterprise adoption of AI has stalled not because of the AI itself, but because organisations lack the operating model to govern it. Deliverance AI solves this: a platform that helps government, regulated industries and large enterprises deploy agentic AI at scale-inside their own environments, with full governance, visibility and control over data, models, agents and decisions from day one.

The company is working with HPE and NVIDIA to help enterprises move AI from pilots into secure production. HPE provides the turnkey private cloud foundation for customer-controlled AI environments. Deliverance AI is using NVIDIA DGX-accelerated computing, NVIDIA DGX Spark and NVIDIA's agentic AI software stack, including NVIDIA OpenShell and NVIDIA NemoClaw, for governed agentic AI workflows.

Deliverance AI is UK-founded and UK/EU-headquartered-not subject to the US CLOUD Act. For regulated enterprises, defence and any workload where data residency is non-negotiable, this is a structural advantage, not a contractual promise. The platform supports deployment across hyperscale cloud, sovereign infrastructure, on-premises systems and air-gapped environments, ensuring data never transits US-controlled infrastructure unless the customer chooses it.

Enterprise AI adoption has entered a new phase. Many organisations have invested in GPUs, cloud platforms and AI pilots, but still lack the system needed to run, govern, measure and audit AI as a production system.

Deliverance AI addresses that gap with an Agentic OS that provides a governed runtime for AI agents, a layered knowledge architecture, model routing, audit trails, cost attribution and embedded forward-deployed engineering to help customers turn AI infrastructure into controlled business outcomes.

Mick McNeil, CEO and founder of Deliverance AI, said: "Enterprise AI will not scale on trust-me promises. The organisations with the most valuable data need AI that can operate inside their own environment, under their own controls, with governance built in from the start.

"Companies have spent heavily on AI infrastructure, but infrastructure alone does not give you an AI outcome. The missing layer is an operating system for agentic AI: somewhere to run agents, govern them, give them context, measure them and make them accountable. That is what Deliverance AI has been built to provide."

Anthony Hills, NVIDIA Regional Director, UK&I, Enterprise & Public Sector, added: "As AI becomes a foundational productivity layer for every enterprise, organisations are increasingly focused on turning accelerated computing infrastructure into controlled, measurable business outcomes. The integration of Deliverance AI's Agentic Operating System with the NVIDIA-accelerated computing platform and software stack provides a managed infrastructure designed for running governed agentic workflows within private and regulated environments."

The platform is already being used by enterprise customers to replace expensive professional services workflows, accelerate sales and operations functions, and apply governed AI to finance and business process use-cases. In one customer deployment, Deliverance AI demonstrated a near 75% cost reduction while also reducing the time taken to start and complete tasks.

The platform's model-routing capability directs AI tasks to the most appropriate model based on performance, cost, risk and governance requirements. This helps customers avoid being locked into one model, cloud, agent framework or infrastructure vendor, while giving them resilience across multiple providers and leverage as the AI model market continues to move quickly. For regulated and data-sensitive organisations, this means AI can run under their own controls, with clear oversight of users, models, data flows, costs and outcomes.

Building with HPE and NVIDIA

Deliverance AI partners with HPE because they share a commitment to enterprise AI that is governed from day one. HPE Private Cloud AI, the turnkey AI factory solution co-engineered with NVIDIA as part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, gives customers the sovereign infrastructure layer. Deliverance AI provides the operating system layer-the governance, runtime, observability and outcome measurement that turn infrastructure into controlled, auditable, profitable AI workflows.

James Brooks, UKIMEA Hybrid Solutions Leader, HPE, said: "Deliverance AI's emergence shows the growing demand for sovereign AI among enterprises. HPE Private Cloud AI meets this need by enabling agentic workflows to run within private, sovereign and air-gapped environments, keeping customers firmly in control of their data, models and decisioning."

Deliverance AI is also working with NVIDIA to support secure, private and enterprise-grade AI deployments. The company has deployed its platform on NVIDIA DGX systems and NVIDIA DGX Spark, and is using NVIDIA NemoClaw blueprints for governed agentic AI workflows in private and regulated environments.

For enterprises investing in AI infrastructure, Deliverance AI provides the governance, runtime and outcome layer needed to move from experimentation to production.

"HPE and NVIDIA are central to how regulated enterprises will deploy AI at scale. HPE gives customers the private cloud architecture they need for agentic AI, with NVIDIA-accelerated computing and software for secure AI, including NVIDIA DGX Spark and NVIDIA NemoClaw. Deliverance AI is the operating system, helping customers turn that foundation into governed, measurable and accountable AI workflows," McNeil added.

McNeil previously held senior leadership roles across cloud, high-performance computing and AI businesses at Microsoft, Northern Data Group, and Logicalis.

The company is headquartered in London and serves customers across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

Notes to Editors

High-resolution imagery is available to download here.

About Deliverance AI

Deliverance AI's mission is to make the agentic enterprise trustworthy, with an operating system that runs the agents, governs the agents and compounds value from day one. Deliverance AI is the Agentic Operating System for the enterprise: a pre-built agentic workforce, a governed runtime and a forward-deployed engineering team, delivered as one platform. The platform runs across hyperscale cloud, neocloud, sovereign private cloud, on-premise and air-gapped deployments. Headquartered in London, Deliverance AI serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.deliverance.ai.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deliverance-ai-emerges-from-stealth-with-6m-arr-to-build-the-operating-system-for-sovereign-enterprise-ai-302794324.html