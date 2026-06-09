Valmet Oyj: Valmet's solution boosts Gren Tartu's district heating capacity in Estonia with flue gas heat recovery

Valmet Oyj's press release June 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has received an order from Gren Tartu for the delivery of a flue gas condenser and heat pumps to the Tartu biomass heat and power plant in Estonia. The solution will increase the amount of heat supplied to the local district heating network.

The new equipment recovers heat from the plant's flue gas and upgrades it with heat pumps for district heating use. The solution will add more than 10 MW of additional heat supply to the district heating network. This enables the production of more district heat, using less fuel and reducing emissions.

"To satisfy the needs of our customers, increasing our heat production capacity is a key priority for us, and environmentally sustainable solutions that utilize waste heat are the most effective way to achieve the increase. We have had a long and successful cooperation with Valmet, and their experience and expertise make them a reliable partner to support us on this journey," says Margus Raud, Head of Technical Development, Gren Tartu.

"This project is a good example of how flue gas heat recovery and heat pumps can significantly improve energy efficiency of a plant and strengthen the security of heat supply. We are pleased to support Gren Tartu with an engineered solution that captures low-temperature heat and upgrades it for district heating use," says Lari-Matti Kuvaja, Director, Environmental Solutions, Valmet.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received for the second quarter of 2026. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Improved plant efficiency and reduced fuel consumption

The delivery consists of a flue gas condenser and heat pumps for improved heat recovery at Gren Tartu's CHP plant in Tartu, Estonia. The solution enables efficient recovery of low-temperature heat from flue gases and upgrades it to a temperature level suitable for district heating. This improves overall plant efficiency, reduces fuel consumption, and supports lower emissions.

About the customer Gren and Gren Tartu

Gren is a leading Northern European energy solutions infrastructure company providing district heating and cooling, renewable energy solutions, and industrial energy services. Gren operates in the Baltics and the UK with 1,500 MW of production capacity and 3.0 TWh of annual energy sales. More than 95 percent of the energy is produced from renewable and recovered fuels.

In Estonia, the company focuses on developing sustainable energy solutions that meet local community needs. Gren Tartu supplies clean, reliable and comfortable district heating to offices, public buildings, industrial businesses, hospitals, housing associations, and individual homes. Additionally, the company offers district cooling mainly to business customers.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Lari-Matti Kuvaja, Director, Environmental Systems, Pulp, Energy and Circularity, Valmet, tel. +358 40 525 6674

Jonas Wallén, Senior Sales Manager, Projects, Energy and Circularity, Valmet, tel. +358 50 385 1818

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even broader base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals worldwide work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

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https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/valmet-s-efficient-flue-gas-heat-recovery-solution-boosts-gren-tartu-s-district-heating-capacity-in-,c3544631 Valmet's efficient flue gas heat recovery solution boosts Gren Tartu's district heating capacity in Estonia

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