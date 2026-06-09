Copenhagen, 9 June 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in BAR DJUS A/S (ticker: BARDJU) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. BAR DJUS belongs to the Consumer Staples sector, and it is the 16th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026.

BAR DJUS is a Danish producer of premium juice ingredients for restaurants, hotels, cocktail bars, and foodservice operators across the Nordic region. Over the past decade, the company has established a strong market position as a supplier to some of the most quality-conscious gastronomic businesses in the Nordics and has been profitable in nine of its first ten years of operation. BAR DJUS is pursuing an ambition to increase revenue by up to 300% by 2028.

"The listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark marks a major milestone in the history of BAR DJUS. We are both proud and humbled by the confidence investors have shown in us. The fact that more than 1,500 people have chosen to become shareholders in BAR DJUS is a strong endorsement of our strategy, our employees, and our ambitions for the future," says Daniel Pontoppidan Szylit, CEO and Founder of BAR DJUS.

"We are pleased to welcome BAR DJUS to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. This listing marks an important step for the company and our growth market, and we look forward to following its journey as a listed company. With its focus on premium, organic solutions for the professional beverage and gastronomy industry, BAR DJUS brings a strong and innovative offering. As we celebrate 20 years of Nasdaq First North Growth Market this year, we are proud to welcome another company to our community," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic

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