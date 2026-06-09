Stockholm, 9 June 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (ticker: PDX) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Paradox Interactive is a Large Cap company within the Consumer Discretionary sector. It is the 15th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026 and the 150th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics.

Paradox Interactive is one of the premier developers and publishers of strategy and management games on PC and consoles. The group today consists of publishing and five studios in five countries that develop gaming experiences for the company's over five million monthly active users. The players are located all over the world, but some of the biggest markets are North America, Western Europe, and Asia.

"Having spent nearly ten years on First North, moving to Nasdaq Stockholm is a milestone for Paradox. It's a validation of the company that so many talented people have helped build and marks an important next step in our journey. The move opens up new opportunities for us and adds further momentum to our ambition to become the leading developer and publisher of strategy and management games. We're very proud to start this next exciting chapter," says Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox.

"We are pleased to welcome Paradox Interactive to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market. The transition reflects the company's continued development and strong position within the global gaming industry. Reaching the milestone of 150 transfers from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to the Main Markets in the Nordics is a significant achievement and highlights the role First North has played in supporting companies over the past 20 years. As we celebrate two decades of First North, we remain proud to support companies like Paradox as they progress on their growth journey," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic

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