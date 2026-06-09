Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Pricing of $66.0 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to Nasdaq

ARLINGTON, Mass., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX) ("Eloxx" and the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, small molecule product candidates designed to modulate the ribosome and promote readthrough of premature stop codons induced by nonsense mutations to enable the production of full-length proteins, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 2,975,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $11.00 per share and, in lieu of shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3,025,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $10.99 per pre-funded warrant, which equals the public offering price per share of the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are being offered by Eloxx. Eloxx expects to receive gross proceeds of $66.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Eloxx. The shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 9, 2026, under the symbol "ELOX". The offering is expected to close on June 10, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Leerink Partners and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as passive bookrunner for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-295651) relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective on June 8, 2026. The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at [email protected] ; and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at [email protected] .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated proceeds from the offering, the expected trading date for the shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the anticipated timing of closing of the offering are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "aim," "may," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "explore," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "seeks," or "continue" or the negative of these terms similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to market conditions and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed on June 4, 2026.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company has no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Investor Relations

[email protected]

(781) 577-5300

SOURCE Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.