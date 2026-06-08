Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 6.6% in Colombia, and decreased by 4.2% in México and 3.7% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for May 2026 reached a total of 5.6 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.6% compared to May 2025.
Passenger traffic increased 6.6% in Colombia, while declining 4.2% in Mexico and 3.7% in Puerto Rico. Growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 7.0% in domestic traffic and 5.4% in international traffic. In Mexico, domestic traffic increased 1.3% and international traffic decreased 10.0%, while in Puerto Rico domestic traffic declined 4.4%, partially offset by a 2.0% increase in international traffic.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from May 1 to May 31, 2026, and from May 1 to May 31, 2025. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded only for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2024
2025
Mexico
3,241,572
3,105,645
(4.2)
17,698,454
17,462,761
(1.3)
Domestic Traffic
1,676,907
1,698,038
1.3
7,911,040
7,866,276
(0.6)
International Traffic
1,564,665
1,407,607
(10.0)
9,787,414
9,596,485
(2.0)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,151,279
1,109,228
(3.7)
5,934,429
5,787,421
(2.5)
Domestic Traffic
1,014,574
969,756
(4.4)
5,275,709
5,127,833
(2.8)
International Traffic
136,705
139,472
2.0
658,720
659,588
0.1
Colombia
1,324,870
1,412,468
6.6
6,711,572
7,321,136
9.1
Domestic Traffic
1,018,035
1,088,928
7.0
5,129,643
5,633,988
9.8
International Traffic
306,835
323,540
5.4
1,581,929
1,687,148
6.7
Total Traffic
5,717,721
5,627,341
(1.6)
30,344,455
30,571,318
0.7
Domestic Traffic
3,709,516
3,756,722
1.3
18,316,392
18,628,097
1.7
International Traffic
2,008,205
1,870,619
(6.9)
12,028,063
11,943,221
(0.7)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Domestic Traffic
1,676,907
1,698,038
1.3
7,911,040
7,866,276
(0.6)
CUN
Cancun
867,155
841,058
(3.0)
3,989,968
3,752,379
(6.0)
CZM
Cozumel
24,465
24,445
(0.1)
100,019
104,539
4.5
HUX
Huatulco
56,904
55,070
(3.2)
272,924
261,617
(4.1)
MID
Merida
281,520
313,280
11.3
1,376,687
1,518,804
10.3
MTT
Minatitlan
12,767
11,882
(6.9)
62,172
56,290
(9.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
126,673
128,147
1.2
651,454
636,013
(2.4)
TAP
Tapachula
41,655
43,945
5.5
212,489
209,451
(1.4)
VER
Veracruz
147,640
154,782
4.8
674,186
720,849
6.9
VSA
Villahermosa
118,128
125,429
6.2
571,141
606,334
6.2
International Traffic
1,564,665
1,407,607
(10.0)
9,787,414
9,596,485
(2.0)
CUN
Cancun
1,468,569
1,305,796
(11.1)
9,105,270
8,892,050
(2.3)
CZM
Cozumel
26,617
24,988
(6.1)
210,652
205,042
(2.7)
HUX
Huatulco
1,769
2,047
15.7
95,080
106,132
11.6
MID
Merida
28,352
29,549
4.2
172,627
183,228
6.1
MTT
Minatitlan
548
739
34.9
2,926
3,563
21.8
OAX
Oaxaca
18,947
16,538
(12.7)
113,382
101,972
(10.1)
TAP
Tapachula
1,972
7,196
264.9
10,802
18,518
71.4
VER
Veracruz
12,726
13,614
7.0
58,134
62,249
7.1
VSA
Villahermosa
5,165
7,140
38.2
18,541
23,731
28.0
Traffic Total Mexico
3,241,572
3,105,645
(4.2)
17,698,454
17,462,761
(1.3)
CUN
Cancun
2,335,724
2,146,854
(8.1)
13,095,238
12,644,429
(3.4)
CZM
Cozumel
51,082
49,433
(3.2)
310,671
309,581
(0.4)
HUX
Huatulco
58,673
57,117
(2.7)
368,004
367,749
(0.1)
MID
Merida
309,872
342,829
10.6
1,549,314
1,702,032
9.9
MTT
Minatitlan
13,315
12,621
(5.2)
65,098
59,853
(8.1)
OAX
Oaxaca
145,620
144,685
(0.6)
764,836
737,985
(3.5)
TAP
Tapachula
43,627
51,141
17.2
223,291
227,969
2.1
VER
Veracruz
160,366
168,396
5.0
732,320
783,098
6.9
VSA
Villahermosa
123,293
132,569
7.5
589,682
630,065
6.8
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
May
%
Year to date
%
2025
2026
2025
2026
SJU Total
1,151,279
1,109,228
(3.7)
5,934,429
5,787,421
(2.5)
Domestic Traffic
1,014,574
969,756
(4.4)
5,275,709
5,127,833
(2.8)
International Traffic
136,705
139,472
2.0
658,720
659,588
0.1
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
May
%
Year to date
%
2025
2026
2025
2026
Domestic Traffic
1,018,035
1,088,928
7.0
5,129,643
5,633,988
9.8
MDE
Rionegro
770,850
816,949
6.0
3,873,233
4,285,754
10.7
EOH
Medellin
97,082
98,644
1.6
463,595
461,179
(0.5)
MTR
Monteria
103,396
124,399
20.3
564,160
650,725
15.3
APO
Carepa
15,492
16,048
3.6
70,733
76,137
7.6
UIB
Quibdo
28,289
30,740
8.7
133,276
149,309
12.0
CZU
Corozal
2,926
2,148
(26.6)
24,646
10,884
(55.8)
International Traffic
306,835
323,540
5.4
1,581,929
1,687,148
6.7
MDE
Rionegro
306,835
323,540
5.4
1,581,929
1,687,148
6.7
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,324,870
1,412,468
6.6
6,711,572
7,321,136
9.1
MDE
Rionegro
1,077,685
1,140,489
5.8
5,455,162
5,972,902
9.5
EOH
Medellin
97,082
98,644
1.6
463,595
461,179
(0.5)
MTR
Monteria
103,396
124,399
20.3
564,160
650,725
15.3
APO
Carepa
15,492
16,048
3.6
70,733
76,137
7.6
UIB
Quibdo
28,289
30,740
8.7
133,276
149,309
12.0
CZU
Corozal
2,926
2,148
(26.6)
24,646
10,884
(55.8)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.
ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR US Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has historically shown competitive performance against U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.
Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.