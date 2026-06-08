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WKN: 165378 | ISIN: MXP001661018 | Ticker-Symbol: AED
Frankfurt
09.06.26 | 09:11
23,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,80026,20011:55
PR Newswire
08.06.2026 22:30 Uhr
55 Leser
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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 6.6% in Colombia, and decreased by 4.2% in México and 3.7% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for May 2026 reached a total of 5.6 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.6% compared to May 2025.

Passenger traffic increased 6.6% in Colombia, while declining 4.2% in Mexico and 3.7% in Puerto Rico. Growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 7.0% in domestic traffic and 5.4% in international traffic. In Mexico, domestic traffic increased 1.3% and international traffic decreased 10.0%, while in Puerto Rico domestic traffic declined 4.4%, partially offset by a 2.0% increase in international traffic.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from May 1 to May 31, 2026, and from May 1 to May 31, 2025. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








May

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026


2024

2025

Mexico

3,241,572

3,105,645

(4.2)


17,698,454

17,462,761

(1.3)

Domestic Traffic

1,676,907

1,698,038

1.3


7,911,040

7,866,276

(0.6)

International Traffic

1,564,665

1,407,607

(10.0)


9,787,414

9,596,485

(2.0)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,151,279

1,109,228

(3.7)


5,934,429

5,787,421

(2.5)

Domestic Traffic

1,014,574

969,756

(4.4)


5,275,709

5,127,833

(2.8)

International Traffic

136,705

139,472

2.0


658,720

659,588

0.1

Colombia

1,324,870

1,412,468

6.6


6,711,572

7,321,136

9.1

Domestic Traffic

1,018,035

1,088,928

7.0


5,129,643

5,633,988

9.8

International Traffic

306,835

323,540

5.4


1,581,929

1,687,148

6.7

Total Traffic

5,717,721

5,627,341

(1.6)


30,344,455

30,571,318

0.7

Domestic Traffic

3,709,516

3,756,722

1.3


18,316,392

18,628,097

1.7

International Traffic

2,008,205

1,870,619

(6.9)


12,028,063

11,943,221

(0.7)

Mexico Passenger Traffic








May

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026


2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,676,907

1,698,038

1.3


7,911,040

7,866,276

(0.6)

CUN

Cancun

867,155

841,058

(3.0)


3,989,968

3,752,379

(6.0)

CZM

Cozumel

24,465

24,445

(0.1)


100,019

104,539

4.5

HUX

Huatulco

56,904

55,070

(3.2)


272,924

261,617

(4.1)

MID

Merida

281,520

313,280

11.3


1,376,687

1,518,804

10.3

MTT

Minatitlan

12,767

11,882

(6.9)


62,172

56,290

(9.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

126,673

128,147

1.2


651,454

636,013

(2.4)

TAP

Tapachula

41,655

43,945

5.5


212,489

209,451

(1.4)

VER

Veracruz

147,640

154,782

4.8


674,186

720,849

6.9

VSA

Villahermosa

118,128

125,429

6.2


571,141

606,334

6.2

International Traffic

1,564,665

1,407,607

(10.0)


9,787,414

9,596,485

(2.0)

CUN

Cancun

1,468,569

1,305,796

(11.1)


9,105,270

8,892,050

(2.3)

CZM

Cozumel

26,617

24,988

(6.1)


210,652

205,042

(2.7)

HUX

Huatulco

1,769

2,047

15.7


95,080

106,132

11.6

MID

Merida

28,352

29,549

4.2


172,627

183,228

6.1

MTT

Minatitlan

548

739

34.9


2,926

3,563

21.8

OAX

Oaxaca

18,947

16,538

(12.7)


113,382

101,972

(10.1)

TAP

Tapachula

1,972

7,196

264.9


10,802

18,518

71.4

VER

Veracruz

12,726

13,614

7.0


58,134

62,249

7.1

VSA

Villahermosa

5,165

7,140

38.2


18,541

23,731

28.0

Traffic Total Mexico

3,241,572

3,105,645

(4.2)


17,698,454

17,462,761

(1.3)

CUN

Cancun

2,335,724

2,146,854

(8.1)


13,095,238

12,644,429

(3.4)

CZM

Cozumel

51,082

49,433

(3.2)


310,671

309,581

(0.4)

HUX

Huatulco

58,673

57,117

(2.7)


368,004

367,749

(0.1)

MID

Merida

309,872

342,829

10.6


1,549,314

1,702,032

9.9

MTT

Minatitlan

13,315

12,621

(5.2)


65,098

59,853

(8.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

145,620

144,685

(0.6)


764,836

737,985

(3.5)

TAP

Tapachula

43,627

51,141

17.2


223,291

227,969

2.1

VER

Veracruz

160,366

168,396

5.0


732,320

783,098

6.9

VSA

Villahermosa

123,293

132,569

7.5


589,682

630,065

6.8

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






May

%
Chg


Year to date

%
Chg

2025

2026


2025

2026

SJU Total

1,151,279

1,109,228

(3.7)


5,934,429

5,787,421

(2.5)

Domestic Traffic

1,014,574

969,756

(4.4)


5,275,709

5,127,833

(2.8)

International Traffic

136,705

139,472

2.0


658,720

659,588

0.1

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







May

%
Chg


Year to date

%
Chg

2025

2026


2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,018,035

1,088,928

7.0


5,129,643

5,633,988

9.8

MDE

Rionegro

770,850

816,949

6.0


3,873,233

4,285,754

10.7

EOH

Medellin

97,082

98,644

1.6


463,595

461,179

(0.5)

MTR

Monteria

103,396

124,399

20.3


564,160

650,725

15.3

APO

Carepa

15,492

16,048

3.6


70,733

76,137

7.6

UIB

Quibdo

28,289

30,740

8.7


133,276

149,309

12.0

CZU

Corozal

2,926

2,148

(26.6)


24,646

10,884

(55.8)

International Traffic

306,835

323,540

5.4


1,581,929

1,687,148

6.7

MDE

Rionegro

306,835

323,540

5.4


1,581,929

1,687,148

6.7

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

1,324,870

1,412,468

6.6


6,711,572

7,321,136

9.1

MDE

Rionegro

1,077,685

1,140,489

5.8


5,455,162

5,972,902

9.5

EOH

Medellin

97,082

98,644

1.6


463,595

461,179

(0.5)

MTR

Monteria

103,396

124,399

20.3


564,160

650,725

15.3

APO

Carepa

15,492

16,048

3.6


70,733

76,137

7.6

UIB

Quibdo

28,289

30,740

8.7


133,276

149,309

12.0

CZU

Corozal

2,926

2,148

(26.6)


24,646

10,884

(55.8)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.

ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR US Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has historically shown competitive performance against U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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