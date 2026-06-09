Aignostics Partners with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to Advance Pancreatic Cancer Research

Collaboration will apply Aignostics' AI-technology to PanCAN's multimodal pancreatic cancer dataset, with results made broadly accessible to both academic and life sciences researchers.

LOS ANGELES and BERLIN and NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aignostics announced a new partnership with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) to generate and share spatial profiling readouts for one of the most comprehensive pancreatic cancer datasets assembled to date.

Through this collaboration, Aignostics will analyze pathology images in PanCAN's SPARK data platform using Atlas H&E-TME, Aignostics' AI-powered application for comprehensive spatial profiling. Powered by Aignostics' state-of-the-art pathology foundation model, Atlas H&E-TME performs tissue quality control, cell classification, and tissue segmentation, generating over 4,500 quantitative readouts per image. Outputs will be made broadly accessible: academic researchers will be able to access them at no cost through SPARK along with molecular, clinical, and imaging data from >1400 pancreatic cancer patients, while life sciences companies will be able to license outputs for commercial use.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most challenging cancers to treat. Outcomes have improved only modestly over the past several decades, in part because the disease's deeply immunosuppressive biology has limited the success of new therapies. By layering Atlas H&E-TME onto PanCAN's rich multimodal dataset, the partnership aims to give researchers powerful new tools to decode that biology and improve patient outcomes.

"PanCAN has built something genuinely rare in SPARK, and we're proud to play a part in making it even more powerful for researchers," said Viktor Matyas, CEO of Aignostics. "Expanding access to high-quality spatial profiling data - whether through partnerships like this one or initiatives like OpenTME - is core to our mission of turning complex pathology data into actionable insights for patients."

"We are committed to making high-quality pancreatic cancer data more accessible and useful for researchers," said Sudheer Doss, PhD, PanCAN's Chief Business Officer and Head of Patient Health Data. "This collaboration brings powerful AI tools to PanCAN's SPARK dataset, turning complex data into biological insights that can help improve patient outcomes. By adding spatial information to this multi-modal dataset, we can better understand how tumors develop and interact with their surrounding environment, which may lead to new discoveries about the disease."

About Aignostics

Aignostics is an artificial intelligence company that turns complex pathology data into transformative insights. By combining proprietary access to multimodal clinical data, industry-leading technologies, and rigorous science, Aignostics develops best-in-class products and services for the next generation of precision medicine. Through collaborations with its biopharma partners, Aignostics supports drug discovery, translational research, clinical trials, and CDx development. Atlas H&E-TME, Aignostics' self-service application for comprehensive tumor microenvironment profiling in H&E images at single-cell resolution, is available to both biopharma partners and academic researchers. Through Atlas for Academics, Aignostics offers OpenTME, an open-access dataset of pre-computed spatial TME outputs, alongside a Research Access Program that provides qualifying academic researchers with no-cost processing of their own H&E slides. Established in 2020, Aignostics is a spin-off from Charité Berlin and has operations in Berlin and New York.

More information at: www.aignostics.com

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About The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is the leading organization dedicated to advancing progress against pancreatic cancer. We unite the pancreatic cancer community and push every boundary to create a world where survival is the expectation - not the exception. PanCAN empowers patients and caregivers with the resources and knowledge they need to advocate for the care they deserve. We are pioneering the advancement of an early detection strategy for pancreatic cancer and revolutionizing the development of advanced and personalized treatments; and we are building and mobilizing the pancreatic cancer field to ensure better outcomes for all those who face pancreatic cancer today and all those who will fight this disease tomorrow.

For more information or to gain access to SPARK, please visit https://pancan.org/spark/data-access-request, or send an email to spark@pancan.org

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa Zheng, lisa.zheng@aignostics.com

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