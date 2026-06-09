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WKN: 855853 | ISIN: US8793691069 | Ticker-Symbol: TBH
Stuttgart
09.06.26 | 12:33
113,30 Euro
-1,13 % -1,30
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFLEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFLEX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,40115,0012:57
113,40115,0012:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFLEX
TELEFLEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELEFLEX INC113,30-1,13 %
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