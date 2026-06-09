Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG) (OTCQB: TMGEF) ("Thermal Energy" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas conference powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel. William Crossland, CEO of Thermal Energy, will be presenting at the event and will be available for meetings with investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 9:30 a.m. (Las Vegas Local Time PST)

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/Ak9yhc2VeNp9VnBKyZMkms

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with William Crossland of Thermal Energy, and plan to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please make sure you are registered here: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_130817/conference_register.html

The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website is available here: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_130817/conference_home.html

If you are unable to attend the live presentation, all company presentation "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_130817/conference_presentations.html?bank_access=0&event_id=130817

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ENDS

Notes to editors

About Thermal Energy International Inc.

Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy's proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.

Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm with engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Italy. By providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, Thermal Energy can deliver unique, site-specific turnkey and custom engineered solutions with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.

Thermal Energy's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TMGEF. For more information, visit our investor website at https://investors-thermalenergy.com or company website at www.thermalenergy.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoThermalEnergy.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, its members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies. Investors can join the community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com/.

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300641

Source: Thermal Energy International Inc.