UniDoc Health Corp.: UniDoc Connect Surpasses One Million Patient Visits

Company Records 250,000 Patient Visits in First Six Months Since AMD Purchase, Then Triples to 750,000 in the Following Six Months

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) ("UniDoc" or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce that UniDoc Connect, the Company's enterprise eHealth platform, has surpassed one million recorded patient visits.

Key Takeaways:

UniDoc Connect has surpassed one million recorded patient visits since UniDoc's March 2025 acquisition of AGNES Connect software and related AMD Telemedicine assets.

UniDoc Connect recorded 260,000 visits from March through September 2025 and passed one million by April 2026.

The increase reflects new customers and expanded use by customers that transitioned to UniDoc through the AMD purchase.

UniDoc Connect

UniDoc Connect is the Company's enterprise eHealth software platform for remote clinical workflows. It supports medical device data, documents, medical images and live video within a web-based platform and is used by healthcare organizations across care settings. UniDoc Connect can be used both as a standalone eHealth platform and as part of an integrated hardware and software eHealth solution in products like the H3 Health Cube.

From 260,000 Visits to One Million

The one million patient visit threshold gives the Company a usage benchmark for UniDoc Connect. The count begins with visits recorded after UniDoc's March 2025 acquisition of AGNES Connect software and related AMD Telemedicine assets.

From March through September 2025, UniDoc Connect recorded 260,000 patient visits. By April 2026, recorded visits had passed one million. More than 740,000 recorded visits were added after September 2025 as the Company continued to integrate customers and support active use cases. Patient visits refer to recorded platform visits and should not be interpreted as unique patients.

The usage increase follows the Company's completed integration of AMD Telemedicine software and related systems into UniDoc's operating structure. Since the purchase, UniDoc has aligned product naming, support, sales and product development under UniDoc Connect.

Customer Utilization

Management believes the increase reflects two active parts of the commercial plan: adding new UniDoc Connect customers and working with customers that came to UniDoc through the AMD purchase to better utilize systems already in place. That work includes account support, workflow review and user re-engagement.

The Company believes the patient visit milestone provides a reference point for discussions with clinics, health systems, governments and channel partners as UniDoc continues commercialization.

Management Comment

"Reaching one million recorded patient visits is a clear marker for UniDoc," said Tony Baldassarre, CEO of UniDoc Health Corp. "Increasing from around a quarter of a million visits in the first half of the year to over one million visits in the second half, shows a substantial growth in patient visits. We believe this growth has come from two places - the first being from new customers and the second from our efforts in working with existing customers [that came to UniDoc through the AMD purchase] to help them better utilize their systems. That is the operating plan: bring customers onto the platform, support them and turn installed systems into active clinical workflows."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~ Tony Baldassarre ~

Antonio (Tony) Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing eHealth solutions intended to support virtual clinical consultations through remote healthcare points of service. The Company combines software, diagnostic devices and communications tools so patients can access consultations from locations outside a physician's office. UniDoc's focus is physical access: helping governments, institutions and organizations deploy remote clinical access points for populations challenged by distance, access, technology use or care availability.

UniDoc is focused on building shareholder value through product deployment, commercialization and partnerships. More information is available at www.unidoctor.com.

For further information, please contact:

UniDoc Investor Relations

Tel: +1 778.383.6731

Email: info@unidoctor.com

Matt Chatterton, Director

Tel: +1 778.613.2082

Email: matt@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries: media@unidoctor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "will be", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's commercialization plans, anticipated benefits of the AMD Telemedicine software purchase, customer utilization, future site growth, software revenue and the expected benefits of UniDoc Connect.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all; as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated July 31, 2025 under the heading "Risk Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information.

Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: UniDoc Health Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/unidoc-connect-surpasses-one-million-patient-visits-1174111