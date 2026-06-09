Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) (OTC Pink: TINFF) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Notice of Alteration to change its name from "Tincorp Metals Inc." to "Auro Metals Inc." effective June 11, 2026. There is no change in the capitalization structure of the Company as a result of this change of name.

The decision to change the name reflects the Company's focus on its recently acquired Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project located in the Zamora Copper-Gold Belt of southeastern Ecuador.

Effective as of market open on Thursday, June 11, 2026, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new stock symbol "AURO" and on the OTC Pink Sheets under the new stock symbol "AURFF".

In connection with the name change, the Company's securities will be assigned new CUSIP numbers and ISINs, including the Company's restricted Common Shares (the "Restricted Common Shares") and restricted warrants (the "Restricted Warrants") issued pursuant to the subscription receipt financing that closed on March 24, 2026.

Effective Date: June 11, 2026

TSXV Trading Symbol: AURO

OTC Pink Trading Symbol: AURFF



CUSIP ISIN Common Shares 05157Q102 CA05157Q1028 Restricted Common Shares 05157Q201 CA05157Q2018 Restricted Warrants 05157Q110 CA05157Q1101

The Restricted Common Shares and Restricted Warrants remain subject to a hold period expiring on July 25, 2026. Each Restricted Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.65 per share until March 24, 2028.

In connection with the name change, the Company will adopt a new logo and launch a new website which can be accessed at www.aurometals.ca. The Company's office location and phone number remain the same.

About Tincorp

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company which holds a 100% interest in the Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project in the Zamora Copper-Gold Belt of southeastern Ecuador. The Santa Barbara Project is a large-scale porphyry system which hosts an NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (SRK Consulting, effective March 23, 2026) comprising Indicated resources of 29.8 million tonnes grading 0.73 grams per tonne gold and 0.10% copper containing 697,000 ounces gold and 68 million pounds copper, and Inferred resources of 205.7 million tonnes grading 0.52 grams per tonne gold and 0.09% copper containing 3,418,000 ounces gold and 426 million pounds copper.

On Behalf of Tincorp Metals Inc.

signed "Victor Feng"

Victor Feng, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collective, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of the Company's change of name and ticker symbol.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to: that the Company will be able to obtain and maintain governmental approvals, permits and licenses in connection with its current and planned operations, development and exploration activities, including at the Project; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory factors.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the Proposed Acquisition referred and its expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Additional information in relation to the Company, including the Company's most recent management discussion & analysis, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.tincorp.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300708

Source: Tincorp Metals Inc.