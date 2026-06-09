Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Secures Contract with Multi-Vertical Industrial Distributor, Expanding HawkSearch B2B eCommerce Momentum

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, today announced that a leading industrial distributor serving the Pacific Northwest and Alaska has selected HawkSearch to power search and product discovery across its B2B eCommerce platform.

The organization serves customers across more than 15 distinct industry verticals -- including oil and gas, mining, fishing, timber, agriculture, and marine -- with a catalog of approximately 30,000 active products. The selection highlights HawkSearch's ability to independently merchandise search experiences across verticals and geographic regions, enabling more relevant and targeted discovery for its diverse customer base.

The implementation will include HawkSearch's advanced recommendations engine and unit of measure functionality, designed to address the challenges of large B2B catalogs with customer-specific pricing, part numbers, and regional requirements. These capabilities are expected to enhance relevance, improve conversion rates, and support increased average order values across distinct customer segments.

This marks the third customer secured through Bridgeline's strategic Unilog partnership, reinforcing the channel as a growing and repeatable source of high-quality B2B pipeline. The continued expansion of this partnership signals strong alignment with industrial distributors seeking modern, AI-powered search solutions.

"Industrial distributors with large, complex catalogs and diverse customer segments represent a strong fit for HawkSearch," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This win reflects the confidence B2B distributors are placing in our platform to deliver the kind of tailored, high-relevancy search experiences their customers expect."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. HawkSearch, Bridgeline's AI-powered platform, delivers intelligent search and product discovery experiences for both B2B and B2C brands across a broad range of industries. Learn more at www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgeline-secures-contract-with-multi-vertical-industrial-distri-1174419