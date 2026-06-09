Nitches, Inc. Prepares Thursday Soft Launch of a Platform That Lets Anyone Build a Supplement Brand From Idea to Shelf, and See How It Scores Before They Spend a Dollar

The company that had to survive its own scrutiny is opening the door it once had to build alone, with FDA-registered manufacturing partners standing behind every formula.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Nitches, Inc. (OTC:NICH) today confirmed that it will soft launch a new consumer-facing platform this Thursday, built on a simple idea the supplement industry has never made simple: you should be able to take an idea for a product and turn it into a real, manufactured, shelf-ready brand without needing a lab, a lawyer, and a decade of relationships first.

Most people with a supplement idea never make it. Not because the idea was wrong. Because the path was closed. Sourcing, formulation, compliance, manufacturing, and distribution were five different doors, each one locked, each one expensive, each one requiring a relationship the newcomer did not have. Nitches knows that path because the company walked it the hard way. The new platform is the door Nitches wishes had existed when it started.

Here is what changes on Thursday. An aspiring founder will be able to take an idea, say, an ashwagandha-based formula for rest and recovery, and build it on the platform. They will see, in real time, how that formula scores against live federal enforcement and evidence data before they commit a single dollar. They will see which claims appear more consistent with existing enforcement guidance and which may present greater regulatory risk. And if they want to go further, they will be able to align with Nitches and its FDA-registered manufacturing partners to take that idea from concept to scale.

"The market does not have a transparency problem because people lack ideas," a company spokesperson said. "It has a transparency problem because nobody could see whether their idea would survive before they bet everything on it. We built the thing that lets you see first. Then we built the bridge to actually make it."

The strategic logic is consistent with the thesis Nitches set out earlier this year. Most supplement companies do not fail because their product is wrong. They fail because scrutiny, regulatory, financial, or operational, arrived after the capital was already committed. Nitches is positioning itself as the layer that surfaces that scrutiny first, and then connects the founder to the manufacturing relationships that turn a validated concept into a finished product. The company's experience operating in the market informed the platform's development.

What the platform is designed to make possible for aspiring founders:

Build a concept online and watch it scored in real time, before spending on inventory.

See which ingredients and claims appear more consistent with existing enforcement guidance, and which may present greater regulatory risk.

Align with Nitches and its FDA-registered manufacturing partners to move from idea to manufactured product.

Carry a documented record forward, the kind of record retail buyers and distributors increasingly ask to see.

The full reveal, including how to build your own concept and see your own score, will begin Thursday. Nitches is asking those who are curious, and especially those who have always wanted to develop their own brand, to follow the company on social media for the first look. For anyone who has ever thought "I could make a better version of that," this is the week to be watching.

Nitches expects this soft launch to be the first in a sequence of announcements as the platform opens to outside founders.

About Nitches, Inc.

Nitches, Inc. (OTC:NICH) is a publicly traded company refocused on supplements and lifestyle enhancement, built on a manufacturing and intelligence platform designed to carry founders from concept to distribution under a defined product integrity standard. The company's objective is to make the path it once had to walk alone available to the next generation of aspiring supplement founders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding the business of Nitches, Inc., and speak only as of the date hereof. Words such as "will," "expects," "designed to," "positioning," "plans," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected, and there is no assurance that the platform, its features, its manufacturing relationships, or its launch timing will perform or proceed as described. Nitches undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

These products and statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Always consult a healthcare professional before beginning any supplementation program. Platform output is informational and does not constitute legal or regulatory advice. Founders remain responsible for their own regulatory compliance.

IR Contact:

John Morgan

CEO, Nitches, Inc.

Info@nitchescorp.com

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nitches-inc.-otc-nich-prepares-thursday-soft-launch-of-a-platfor-1174423