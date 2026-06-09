Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial geochemical and geophysical results from its Spring 2026 surface exploration program at the Bertha North copper-gold porphyry target, where drill site preparations and associated geological field activities are underway ahead of drill contractor mobilization for the Company's fully funded Phase II 2026 exploration program of up to 6,000 metres (m).

Bertha North is defined by strong surface copper-gold anomalism directly coincident with a compelling magnetic-resistive geophysical signature and an emerging chargeability anomaly that broadens and strengthens at depth to the southwest, as defined by the 2026 induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey conducted in April 2026 (Figures 1 and 2). Recent 2026 rock grab sampling also returned up to 2.4% copper (Cu) and 9.4 g/t silver (Ag) from brecciated, potassically altered and angular intrusive float with strong malachite mineralization, indicating proximity to a potential high-grade mineralized porphyry centre, supported by an overlying historical 800 m by 500 m copper-gold soil anomaly.

Integrated total magnetic intensity (TMI), magnetic vector inversion (MVI), resistivity, and chargeability modelling support the interpretation of a near-surface porphyry centre with north-south intrusive continuity and northeast-trending structural controls. Combined geophysical, geochemical, and surface sampling results indicate the presence of oxidized copper-gold-magnetite-bearing intrusive rocks at surface. Increasing conductivity and chargeability at depth may reflect a transition into stronger, less weathered hydrothermal alteration and primary hypogene sulphide mineralization associated with the core of a large-scale copper-gold porphyry system (Figure 1, Figure 2).

Bertha North is only one of four undrilled road-accessible interpreted porphyry centres identified across Torr's 332 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located approximately 35 km southwest of Kamloops, British Columbia.

"Bertha North has rapidly advanced into one of the highest-priority targets across the Kolos Project and represents our strongest analogue to the geological setting at the nearby New Afton copper-gold porphyry mine," commented Malcolm Dorsey, CEO of Torr Metals. "The combination of high-grade copper mineralization at surface, a large copper-gold geochemical footprint, and compelling geophysical vectors that also strengthen and broaden at depth suggests the potential for a substantial preserved porphyry system that is deep-reaching below the current level of exposure. With the fully funded 2026 drilling program now underway, we expect to dedicate at least 1,500 metres to testing the scale and discovery potential of this exciting target."





Figure 1. Plan view of the Bertha North target showing a large copper-gold soil anomaly and high-grade rock samples coincident with a strong north-south magnetic anomaly interpreted as a magnetite-bearing porphyry intrusive centre, with planned 2026 drilling designed to test the core of the system and its structural controls.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/300649_f3b9e466549aca41_001full.jpg

Highlights:

First Planned Drill Target of 2026: Initial holes are designed to test a coincident copper-gold soil anomaly, magnetite-bearing intrusive target, and strengthening chargeability-conductivity response at depth (Figure 2).

Near-surface Geophysical Signature Consistent with Regional Alkalic Cu-Au Porphyry Systems: Integrated magnetic, resistivity, and chargeability data define a large undrilled porphyry target characterized by a magnetic-resistive core adjacent to chargeability-conductivity anomalies that increase at depth. The separation of the resistive and chargeable domains may reflect a weathered supergene cap developed above a preserved hypogene sulphide system, similar to the upper portions of the New Afton Cu-Au porphyry deposit¹ (Figure 2).

Strong Surface Expression of Mineralization: A historical 800 m by 500 m copper-gold soil anomaly directly overlies the geophysical target, while recent sampling returned up to 2.4% Cu and 9.4 g/t Ag from brecciated, potassically altered intrusive rocks. Of 50 rock grab samples collected, 21 returned greater than 200 parts per million (ppm) Cu, including 18 samples exceeding 500 ppm Cu.





Figure 2. Magnetic vector inversion (MVI), resistivity, and chargeability 2D cross-sections across Bertha North showing a near-surface magnetite-bearing intrusive core directly beneath a copper-gold soil anomaly and high-grade copper sample, with increasing conductivity and chargeability at depth interpreted to reflect strengthening hydrothermal alteration and sulphide mineralization associated with a larger potential Cu-Au porphyry source.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/300649_f3b9e466549aca41_002full.jpg

1Information and comparisons disclosed on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of precious or base metal endowment or assays on the Kolos Project. Roots, E., Craven, J.A., Schetselaar, E., Enkin, R., and Wade, D., 2021. Three-dimensional analysis of magnetotelluric data from the New Afton porphyry deposit, central British Columbia; in Targeted Geoscience Initiative 5: contributions to the understanding and exploration of porphyry deposits, (ed.) A. Plouffe and E. Schetselaar; Geological Survey of Canada, Bulletin 616, p. 53-64. https://doi.org/10.4095/327952.

Termination of Capital Markets Consulting Agreement

Torr Metals Inc. announces that its capital markets consulting agreement with Insight Capital Partners Inc. ("ICP") will terminate effective June 23, 2026, upon completion of the initial four-month term of the agreement. The Company elected not to renew the agreement beyond its initial term and confirms that the engagement will conclude in accordance with its terms. Torr Metals thanks ICP for the capital markets advisory and services provided during the engagement.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a non independent qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, headquartered in Edmonton, AB, is focused on unlocking new copper and gold discovery potential within proven, highly accessible mining districts across Canada, areas with both established infrastructure and a growing need for near-term feed. Torr's 100%-owned, district-scale assets are strategically located for cost-effective, year-round exploration and development. The 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project and strategically option 57 km2 Bertha Property, situated in southern British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Terrane, lies just 30 km southeast of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open-pit copper operation, and 40 km south of the city of Kamloops directly along Highway 5. In northern Ontario, the 261 km² Filion Gold Project covers a virtually unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade orogenic gold potential. It sits just off the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km from Kapuskasing and 202 km by road from the Timmins mining camp, home to world-class operations like Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome. To learn more, visit Torr Metals online or view company documents via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Torr Metals Inc.

"Malcolm Dorsey"

Malcolm Dorsey

President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300649

Source: Torr Metals Inc.