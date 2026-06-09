Yonex Corporation: USTA Foundation and Yonex Team Up to Transform Communities and Empower the Next Generation of Leaders

$700,000 commitment establishes Yonex as the official equipment sponsor of USTA Foundation Community Impact Hubs, title sponsor of Los Angeles-based Hub, and invests in courts nationwide.

Named Official Equipment Sponsor of USTA Foundation Community Impact Hubs, Fuels $270,000 in Court Investment Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / The USTA Foundation announced a powerful new partnership with Yonex, a world leader in tennis equipment and innovation, that will help level the playing field, expand tennis access in under-resourced communities, and ensure more young people have the opportunity to live their best life stories on and off the court.

This partnership will directly impact the USTA Foundation's Community Impact Hub (CIH) initiative, a game-changing program dedicated to breaking down barriers and bringing the power of tennis to the heart of communities nationwide. Launched in 2025 in 10 under-resourced communities, the CIH initiative builds on the Foundation's efforts to transform the lives of young people through tennis, education, and mentorship by expanding access to school and family play opportunities, coach training, and investment in courts.

Through this partnership, Yonex will serve as the official equipment sponsor of the USTA Foundation's Community Impact Hubs. Yonex will provide Hub organizations with tennis racquets, balls, nets, and more-ensuring that young people have access to the best tools available to learn and grow through tennis.

Beyond equipment, Yonex has committed $270,000 over the next three years to resurface tennis courts at Community Impact Hubs nationwide. These revitalized courts will not only be physical places to play and host events, but also serve as community spaces where tens of thousands of young people and their families can build confidence, connection, and leadership skills.

"At Yonex, we believe tennis has the power to change lives and strengthen communities," said LaNiece Douglas, Yonex USA President. "We are proud to partner with the USTA Foundation to help expand access to the sport, invest in safe and welcoming places to play, and support young people as they build confidence, leadership skills, and brighter futures both on and off the court."

"This partnership will catalyze our efforts to bring the power of tennis to more young people from under-resourced communities across the country," said USTA Foundation CEO Ginny Ehrlich. "With Yonex by our side, we are creating the spaces, tools, and inspiration young people need to not just excel in tennis, but build skills for their futures."

Additionally, Yonex, whose U.S. headquarters is in Torrance, Calif., has made a financial commitment to serve as the official title sponsor of the Community Impact Hub for the greater Los Angeles area, Woodcraft Rangers.

"Yonex already does so much to support grassroots tennis in the Los Angeles community, and we are excited to see how their impact is amplified at our Community Impact Hub and others nationwide," said Danny Salas, Chief Program Officer, Woodcraft Rangers. "For the students and families we serve, this partnership opens doors to a sport that has historically been out of reach, and that access is exactly what transforms a program into something that changes lives and prepares the next generation on and off the tennis court."

For more information about the USTA Foundation's Community Impact Hub initiative, please visit ustafoundation.com.

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USTA Foundation (USTAF or USTA Foundation Incorporated) is a national non-profit organization that provides the powerful combination of tennis, education and mentorship to prepare young people from under-resourced communities for the challenges and opportunities of life. Founded in 1994, the USTA Foundation serves as the social impact arm of the USTA. For more information, visit ustafoundation.com and stay connected through Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Yonex is a Japan-based sporting goods brand dedicated to supporting athletes through innovation and craftsmanship. Yonex offers an integrated lineup, including apparel, shoes, and accessories to enrich every sporting experience. Founded in 1946, Yonex has grown from a small woodworking shop in the countryside town of Niigata, Japan, to a craft and innovation-driven company headquartered in Tokyo, supporting the athletic performance of everyday athletes and world-class athletes alike. As Yonex moves forward, we remain committed to our mission: Bring the world together by deepening people's connection to sport and to each other, all in pursuit of our purpose: Craft a better future with unique innovations. For further information, please visit: https://us.yonex.com/ or @yonex_usa

Woodcraft Rangers is a nonprofit youth development organization founded in Los Angeles in 1922. Serving more than 30,000 young people ages 4-18 annually across 150+ Title I schools in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties, Woodcraft Rangers provides TK-12 expanded learning programs including afterschool, summer learning, outdoor education, early learning, and inclusion services. For more information, visit woodcraftrangers.org, and stay connected through Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Mary Ilarraza, USTA Corporate Communications, mary.ilarraza@usta.com

Yonex USA, marketing@yonexusa.net

SOURCE: Yonex Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/usta-foundation-and-yonex-team-up-to-transform-communities-and-emp-1170198