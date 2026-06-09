TurboTenant Partners with Snappt to Bring Industry-Leading Fraud Detection and Income Verification to Independent Landlords

The new integration gives independent landlords enterprise-grade tools to detect fraud, verify income, and make faster leasing decisions

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / TurboTenant, the leading all-in-one property management platform for independent landlords, today announced a new partnership with Snappt to enhance its tenant screening capabilities with advanced income verification and fraud detection.

With this integration, TurboTenant Pro screening reports now include income and employment verification directly from the source, along with fraud detection technology that flags doctored documents, inflated income, and known bad actors with 99.8% accuracy.

As rental fraud becomes increasingly sophisticated, landlords face growing risk when evaluating applicants. Fake pay stubs, fabricated employers, and manipulated financial documents are harder than ever to detect, often leading to costly tenant placements.

This partnership brings enterprise-grade protection to independent landlords.

"Independent landlords shouldn't have to guess whether an applicant is legitimate," said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. "By partnering with Snappt, we're giving our landlords the same level of fraud detection and income verification trusted by the largest property management firms, built directly into the workflow they already use."

Snappt is trusted by eight of the top 10 property management companies in the United States and is widely recognized as a leader in rental fraud detection.

With these new capabilities, TurboTenant Pro users can:

Verify a renter's income and employment directly from the source

Detect fraudulent documents with 99.8% accuracy

Make faster, more confident decisions with clear fraud risk assessment

"Rental fraud is evolving quickly, and landlords need better tools to keep up," said James Hyde, Chief Executive Officer at Snappt.. "We're excited to partner with TurboTenant to bring our fraud detection technology to a broader audience and help independent landlords make smarter, safer leasing decisions."

The enhanced screening features are now available to TurboTenant Pro users.

To learn more, visit turbotenant.com.

ABOUT TURBOTENANT

TurboTenant is a free, all-in-one property management platform designed to help independent landlords and real estate investors professionalize their rental businesses and improve tenant satisfaction. With TurboTenant, landlords can market properties across dozens of listing sites, manage leads and applications, create state-specific leases, and collect rent online. More than 1 million landlords use TurboTenant to manage their rentals with confidence.

ABOUT SNAPPT

Snappt is the industry-leading Applicant Trust Platform for the multifamily housing industry. Serving owners and operators protecting more than 2.3 million units, Snappt brings confidence, transparency, and efficiency to the leasing process by unifying advanced fraud detection, AI-powered identity and data checks, connected payroll and bank information, and verification of rent in a single platform. By helping property managers verify the truth behind every application, Snappt reduces risk, prevents bad debt, and protects community safety. Recognized for innovation and impact, Snappt has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years. www.snappt.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelly Maicon - 919.741.9784

kelly@interdependence.com

SOURCE: TurboTenant

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/turbotenant-partners-with-snappt-to-bring-industry-leading-fraud-detection-and-income-v-1174296