Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Kardome, the leader in spatial and contextual voice AI software, has been named the winner of the In-Vehicle Experience Award at the AutoTech Awards 2026.

The recognition marks a significant milestone for the company's In-Vehicle Voice AI solution, an on-device platform purpose-built to give AI genuine contextual intelligence inside the cabin, solving the industry's persistent challenge of accurately isolating and understanding individual speakers across noisy, multi-passenger environments.

As connected vehicles grow more sophisticated, in-cabin voice interaction has become the most critical touchpoint for driver and passenger satisfaction. Yet traditional voice systems continue to fail under real-world conditions: road noise, music, and overlapping conversations routinely degrade performance. Kardome's In-Vehicle Voice AI addresses these barriers through software-only spatial and contextual intelligence: an on-device architecture that perceives the physical environment in real time, understands who is speaking and what they intend, and activates the right response, without relying on expensive multi-microphone hardware arrays or cloud connectivity.

This approach reflects the broader industry shift toward a world model: AI that moves beyond screen-based interaction to operate with continuous awareness of real-world acoustic environments and the people within them.

"This recognition means more than an award. It confirms that the industry is ready for what comes next," said Kardome CEO Dani Cherkassky. "We have spent years solving the hardest problem in voice AI: not making it smarter in the cloud, but making it genuinely present in the physical world. Seat-level speaker localization and on-device contextual understanding are not features; they are the foundation of a new category.

We are not building a better voice assistant. We are building the layer that makes every AI agent in the world capable of hearing, understanding, and acting - without being asked twice. The vehicle is where we are proving it. The world is where it goes next."

Unlike traditional voice systems that process speech without understanding context, Kardome's technology knows who is speaking, where they are seated, and who a request is intended for. This contextual awareness enables a more natural, personalized, and reliable vehicle user interface, allowing every occupant to interact with the vehicle effortlessly.

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About Kardome

Kardome is a leading provider of spatial and contextual voice AI software for the automotive and consumer electronics industries. By combining spatial hearing AI with on-device contextual intelligence, it enables devices to perceive, understand, and respond to users as naturally as people do, in the real physical environments where they live and work. Kardome is building the foundational perception layer that will power world models, giving AI systems the real-world spatial and contextual grounding they need to understand and interact with people naturally.

For more information, visit www.kardome.com.

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Source: Kardome Technology