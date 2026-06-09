AeroFlexx and Dreiturm GmbH Partner to Deliver Sustainable Packaging Innovation to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFlexx, an industry leader in sustainable liquid packaging, today announced a comprehensive partnership with Dreiturm GmbH, a German-based company serving the personal care, household product, professional cleaning, and private label markets.

Under the agreement, Dreiturm GmbH will exclusively market and promote AeroFlexx's packaging technology in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The partnership is intended to support customer engagement, market development, and commercialization planning for AeroFlexx's innovative liquid packaging technology across the German-speaking (DACH) region.

"With this partnership, we are laying the groundwork to make an innovative packaging solution available for the DACH market and offer our customers sustainable alternatives," explains Jan Rudel, Managing Director of Sales at Dreiturm GmbH.

The partnership comes as manufacturers and brands across Europe prepare for evolving packaging requirements under the European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). The regulation is expected to place greater emphasis on reducing plastic use and packaging waste, creating increased demand for AeroFlexx packaging technology that can help companies meet future sustainability and compliance goals.

The agreement also strengthens AeroFlexx's ability to engage customers in key European markets while supporting its broader strategy of building the relationships and infrastructure needed to scale global adoption. The companies are also exploring potential future collaboration opportunities as they evaluate customer demand and market readiness.

"Partnering with Dreiturm represents an important step in expanding AeroFlexx's presence in Europe and supporting increasing customer interest in our liquid packaging technology," said Boris Gavric, Chief Operating Officer of AeroFlexx. "Dreiturm's market knowledge, customer relationships, and operating experience make them a strong collaborator as we continue to develop opportunities for our packaging solutions in the DACH region."

The manufacturing and filling of AeroFlexx packaging technology will look to take place at the Dreiturm GmbH site in Steinau. Both companies expect the collaboration to accelerate market penetration and make a significant contribution to the sustainable transformation of the packaging industry.

About AeroFlexx

AeroFlexx is an integrated, end-to-end liquid packaging company revolutionizing sustainable solutions across a broad range of categories, including personal care, household products, baby care, pet care, food, and industrial applications. AeroFlexx's proprietary technology transforms the packaging landscape by combining the advantages of flexible and rigid formats into a highly customizable offering that functions as both a primary package and a premium refill option. The result is a differentiated consumer experience, enhanced brand value, and industry-leading sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, AeroFlexx is part of the Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) family of companies and provides packaging and manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. To learn more, visit https://aeroflexx.com or follow AeroFlexx on LinkedIn.

About Dreiturm GmbH

Dreiturm GmbH is a trusted German partner for contract manufacturing and filling of liquids and semi-liquids across cosmetics, medical products, pharmaceuticals, biocides and cleaning solutions. Based in Steinau an der Straße, the company combines over 200 years of heritage with advanced production know-how, strong development expertise and rigorous quality standards. Since 1825, Dreiturm GmbH has stood for reliable products made in Germany. Today, with 320 employees, annual output exceeding 70 million units and sales in more than 20 countries, Dreiturm GmbH supports leading brands with scalable production, packaging, product development and a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability. To learn more, visit https://dreiturm.de/.

info@aeroflexx.com