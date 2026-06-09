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WKN: A2QD56 | ISIN: NO0010872468 | Ticker-Symbol: 5NQ
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 11:28
1,985 Euro
+0,51 % +0,010
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILYX ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILYX ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9601,97016:11
1,9351,97516:07
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 15:24 Uhr
148 Leser
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Agilyx: GreenDot and osapiens Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered EPR Compliance Solution Across Europe

OSLO, Norway, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX | OTCQX: AGXXF) ("Agilyx") today announces that its majority-held subsidiary GreenDot and osapiens have entered into a strategic partnership to bring to market an AI-powered Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) packaging compliance software solution.

Combining GreenDot's deep expertise in EPR compliance, packaging licensing, and producer responsibility schemes across Europe with the osapiens HUB - osapiens' AI-powered platform for sustainable growth - the partnership delivers the first integrated digital solution to make EPR and PPWR reporting across all EU markets seamless, scalable, and cost-efficient.

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties have entered into a revenue sharing agreement and the software platform will be jointly marketed. GreenDot's participation in an AI-powered platform provides high margin growth potential while advancing its existing business offering within the European plastic recycling segment.

A Smarter Path to Compliance

As the number of country-specific reporting requirements under the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) continues to grow, companies face an increasingly complex compliance burden. The joint solution addresses this directly by:

  • Utilising AI-assisted workflows and supplier collaboration tools to collect, verify, and maintain packaging data automatically;
  • Connecting directly to national registration systems and EPR schemes via pre-built interfaces, replacing slow manual processes;
  • Automatically calculating obligations in each European country; and
  • Identifying the optimal tariff structure across European markets.

Executive Commentary

"Companies are increasingly concerned about the complexity and cost of administering EPR compliance under the PPWR. Making the circular economy a reality at scale requires greater tracking of material and transparency, but equally it requires striving to make each step of the value chain more competitive and optimised. Together with osapiens, we are bringing to market the smart digital solution the industry has been calling for - a simple one-stop-shop for EPR reporting across Europe that enables compliance management in a far more cost-effective, efficient, and scalable way."

- Laurent Auguste, CEO, GreenDot

"EPR compliance under the PPWR is becoming one of the most complex cross-border challenges for producers and brand owners across Europe. With GreenDot, we are combining the regulatory depth and market reach this challenge requires with AI-powered platform infrastructure to solve it at scale - giving companies the solution they need to manage this complexity efficiently and with confidence."

- Stefan Wawrzinek, Co-Founder and Chairman, osapiens

The partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to developing transformative digital solutions that support businesses in their evolution towards a circular economy in Europe.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/agilyx/r/greendot-and-osapiens-form-strategic-partnership-to-deliver-ai-powered-epr-compliance-solution-acros,c4359788

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greendot-and-osapiens-form-strategic-partnership-to-deliver-ai-powered-epr-compliance-solution-across-europe-302795327.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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