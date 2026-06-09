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WKN: A41HY9 | ISIN: KYG8827C1006 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Z5
Frankfurt
09.06.26 | 15:25
13,400 Euro
+1,52 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MALIBU LIFE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MALIBU LIFE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,40014,40017:32
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 16:36 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Strategy Committee Deferred Share Awards

Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Strategy Committee Deferred Share Awards

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09

Date: 9 June 2026

Company: Malibu Life Holdings Limited

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Malibu Life Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Announcement of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

On 8 June 2026, the Company granted to Dimitri Goulandris, Richard Boléat and Liad Meidar, as the members of the former Strategy Committee that was established in April 2024 to conduct the strategy review that resulted in the acquisition of Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC in September 2025, the following deferred awards over ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (" Shares"), subject to the rules of the Malibu Life Omnibus Incentive Plan. The deferred awards have been granted in the form of conditional awards, each being a right to receive a transfer of Shares upon vesting for nil cost.

Name

Number of shares under award

Dimitri Goulandris

16,019

Richard Boléat

11,187

Liad Meidar

7,612

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company has been notified of the following transactions:


1


Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a)


Name

Dimitri Goulandris


2


Reason for the notification


a)


Position/status


Chairman


b)


Initial notification /Amendment


Initial notification


3


Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a)



Name



Malibu Life Holdings Limited


b)


LEI


549300WXTCG65AQ7V644


4


Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


a)


Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code


Ordinary shares of no par value in the Company


ISIN: KYG8827C1006


b)


Nature of the transaction


Grant of conditional award over shares under the Malibu Life Omnibus Incentive Plan


c)


Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s)


Volume(s)

Nil

16,019


d)


Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



16,019


Nil


e)


Date of the transaction


2026-06-08


f)


Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue


1


Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a)


Name

Richard Boléat


2


Reason for the notification


a)


Position/status


Non-Executive Director


b)


Initial notification /Amendment


Initial notification


3


Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a)



Name



Malibu Life Holdings Limited


b)


LEI


549300WXTCG65AQ7V644


4


Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


a)


Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code


Ordinary shares of no par value in the Company


ISIN: KYG8827C1006


b)


Nature of the transaction


Grant of conditional award over shares under the Malibu Life Omnibus Incentive Plan


c)


Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s)


Volume(s)

Nil

11,187


d)


Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



11,187


Nil


e)


Date of the transaction


2026-06-08


f)


Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue


1


Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a)


Name

Liad Meidar


2


Reason for the notification


a)


Position/status


Non-Executive Director


b)


Initial notification /Amendment


Initial notification


3


Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a)



Name



Malibu Life Holdings Limited


b)


LEI


549300WXTCG65AQ7V644


4


Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


a)


Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code


Ordinary shares of no par value in the Company


ISIN: KYG8827C1006


b)


Nature of the transaction


Grant of conditional award over shares under the Malibu Life Omnibus Incentive Plan


c)


Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s)


Volume(s)

Nil

7,612


d)


Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



7,612


Nil


e)


Date of the transaction


2026-06-08


f)


Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue

Enquiries:

Walkers Corporate Limited(Company secretary to the Company)

Michael Beck +1 (345) 814-7600

© 2026 PR Newswire
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