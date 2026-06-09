Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Strategy Committee Deferred Share Awards
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09
Date: 9 June 2026
Company: Malibu Life Holdings Limited
LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Malibu Life Holdings Limited
(the "Company")
Announcement of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")
On 8 June 2026, the Company granted to Dimitri Goulandris, Richard Boléat and Liad Meidar, as the members of the former Strategy Committee that was established in April 2024 to conduct the strategy review that resulted in the acquisition of Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC in September 2025, the following deferred awards over ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (" Shares"), subject to the rules of the Malibu Life Omnibus Incentive Plan. The deferred awards have been granted in the form of conditional awards, each being a right to receive a transfer of Shares upon vesting for nil cost.
Name
Number of shares under award
Dimitri Goulandris
16,019
Richard Boléat
11,187
Liad Meidar
7,612
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company has been notified of the following transactions:
Dimitri Goulandris
a)
Identification code
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Richard Boléat
a)
Identification code
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Liad Meidar
a)
Identification code
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Enquiries:
Walkers Corporate Limited(Company secretary to the Company)
Michael Beck +1 (345) 814-7600